For The Absolute Best Waffle House Waffles, Order With These 2 Words
There are countless reasons Waffle House waffles are so delicious. They're freshly made to order, sometimes right in front of the customer. The batter includes half-and-half for a cloud-like texture. The indentations are smaller for superior topping distribution. Waffle House also uses professional cast-aluminum waffle irons and high cook temps to nail those lacy, caramelized edges. If those crunchy bits are your favorite, don't be shy about asking for it to be "extra crispy" on your next visit.
Waffle House waffles are already known for their texture. But you can get yours even crispier by request. The standard cook time is three minutes, but if you ask for your waffle "extra crispy," "dark," or "well," the cook will leave it on for an extra minute. The results are golden-brown and delectable, with each square ready to instantly melt the butter as it's slathered on. In special varieties, like pecan, those mix-ins will turn toasted and caramelized, too.
Because everything is cooked to order, waffles aren't the only menu item folks request to be extra crispy. It's routinely done with hash browns and bacon. The potatoes will be browned and crunchy throughout, rather than seared on the outside and starchy on the inside. As for the bacon, more of the fat will render out, resulting in a crisper texture.
Extra crispy waffles are one of the best Waffle House items, according to diners
Waffle House's uniquely thin waffles won folks over, but the extra crispy variation is popular, too. "A few years ago, the cook accidentally forgot to pull my waffle out of the maker, and it was well done and dark ... It was glorious. He told me you can order it 'dark' in the future," one Reddit user recalls.
Everyone's ideal doneness is different, so be more specific than "extra crispy," like with a color guide. "Some people have [been] served an undercooked waffle before and think they need to order a dark waffle ... They sometimes send it back because they just really want a normal, golden-brown waffle ... I'd say that's the case about 75% of the time," one Waffle House employee shared on Reddit. If it's true browning you seek though, take this tip from an expert Waffle House cook and ask for your waffle grilled, meaning cooked in the iron, dressed with butter, then thrown on the flattop.
Waffle House offers its original sweet cream waffle mix online for folks who want their signature breakfast at home. But when it sells out, there are alternatives. For instance, this crispy waffle recipe calls for popping them in the oven to intensify their crunch. Whichever you use, don't make the mistakes everyone makes with homemade waffles, such as under-greasing the iron; fat in the batter and on the iron will essentially fry the waffle to crispy perfection.