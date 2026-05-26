For The Absolute Best Waffle House Waffles, Order With These 2 Words

There are countless reasons Waffle House waffles are so delicious. They're freshly made to order, sometimes right in front of the customer. The batter includes half-and-half for a cloud-like texture. The indentations are smaller for superior topping distribution. Waffle House also uses professional cast-aluminum waffle irons and high cook temps to nail those lacy, caramelized edges. If those crunchy bits are your favorite, don't be shy about asking for it to be "extra crispy" on your next visit.

Waffle House waffles are already known for their texture. But you can get yours even crispier by request. The standard cook time is three minutes, but if you ask for your waffle "extra crispy," "dark," or "well," the cook will leave it on for an extra minute. The results are golden-brown and delectable, with each square ready to instantly melt the butter as it's slathered on. In special varieties, like pecan, those mix-ins will turn toasted and caramelized, too.

Because everything is cooked to order, waffles aren't the only menu item folks request to be extra crispy. It's routinely done with hash browns and bacon. The potatoes will be browned and crunchy throughout, rather than seared on the outside and starchy on the inside. As for the bacon, more of the fat will render out, resulting in a crisper texture.