What Makes The 'Harlem Of The South's' Food Scene So Special
If you're visiting Richmond, Virginia, Jackson Ward is a neighborhood you should arrive hungry for. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the South," Jackson Ward became a thriving hub of Black business, entertainment, and culture in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when segregation and discrimination limited opportunities elsewhere. That strong sense of history and community still exists today, and food continues to be one of the ways visitors and locals experience it. Whether you're looking for Southern and soul food classics, hip bars, or modern fusion spots, Jackson Ward offers a Richmond dining experience with a little bit of everything.
Amy Wentz, a co-founder of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, explained the importance of the neighborhood's food scene to New York Amsterdam News, "The joy, pain, and stories of our past and present are centered around food. In celebration, in sorrow, food connects us." Walk a few blocks, and it's easy to see how food is woven into the neighborhood's fabric. From homestyle Southern comfort food to Korean street eats, Jackson Ward represents the balance of old Richmond with a distinct and vibrant food scene.
Jackson Ward's legacy is reflected in its many building murals and statues, perfectly capturing a neighborhood that celebrates local artists and maintains its vitality through its restaurant, cafe, and bar businesses. Once you're here, the easiest way to experience the charm (and the food) of Jackson Ward is by exploring on foot.
Restaurants worth visiting in Jackson Ward
You can't talk about food in Jackson Ward without mentioning Mama J's, which receives a 4.6-star rating on TripAdvisor. Customers rave about the catfish, collard greens, mac and cheese, fried chicken, and peach cobbler. Yes, it gets busy, but it's worth the wait. For a Southern meal to-go, consider stopping by Big Herm's Kitchen for plates of BBQ and catfish served with cornbread and sweet potato pie to finish off the meal.
Whatever you're in the mood for, you can probably find it in Jackson Ward. There's Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe for slow-cooked, heavily spiced Ethiopian dishes like timatim fit fit and awaze tibs, served alongside injera, a thin fermented bread. J Kogi serves up Korean street food, such as kimchi pancakes and Korean corn dogs. For a caffeine refuel, Lift is a great option for locally roasted coffee. To get the night started (or to end it), GwarBar is a quirky, heavy metal bar with vegetarian and vegan bites, while Penny Wine Bar offers a more tranquil environment with natural wines and small plates.
Some of the neighborhood's best-known restaurants can get busy on weekends, especially during brunch and dinner hours, so reservations are worth making, if possible. Spring, early summer, and fall are the best seasons to visit the area, as these will be the most pleasant times to walk around and experience Jackson Ward with milder weather and fewer tourists.