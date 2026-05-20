What Makes The 'Harlem Of The South's' Food Scene So Special

If you're visiting Richmond, Virginia, Jackson Ward is a neighborhood you should arrive hungry for. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the South," Jackson Ward became a thriving hub of Black business, entertainment, and culture in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when segregation and discrimination limited opportunities elsewhere. That strong sense of history and community still exists today, and food continues to be one of the ways visitors and locals experience it. Whether you're looking for Southern and soul food classics, hip bars, or modern fusion spots, Jackson Ward offers a Richmond dining experience with a little bit of everything.

Amy Wentz, a co-founder of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, explained the importance of the neighborhood's food scene to New York Amsterdam News, "The joy, pain, and stories of our past and present are centered around food. In celebration, in sorrow, food connects us." Walk a few blocks, and it's easy to see how food is woven into the neighborhood's fabric. From homestyle Southern comfort food to Korean street eats, Jackson Ward represents the balance of old Richmond with a distinct and vibrant food scene.

Jackson Ward's legacy is reflected in its many building murals and statues, perfectly capturing a neighborhood that celebrates local artists and maintains its vitality through its restaurant, cafe, and bar businesses. Once you're here, the easiest way to experience the charm (and the food) of Jackson Ward is by exploring on foot.