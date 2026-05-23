Ditch The Oven. Season Your Cast Iron Here For Better Results

When you are cooking with cast iron, your food is only as good as the seasoning on the skillet. The best seasoning takes place over years of cooking with oils and fats, but not everyone has that kind of time to wait to make something delicious. Most people turn to the oven to properly season a cast iron skillet. But for quicker results, ditch the oven and go straight for the stovetop.

Stovetop seasoning could accelerate the seasoning process by as much as a decade, according to Isaac Morton, founder of Smithey Ironware. "In my opinion, when you're seasoning in the oven, you're just protecting the skillet from rust and the elements," Morton said in a Gear Patrol article. "Other than cooking in it over and over again, what we call 'stovetop seasoning' is the better method of seasoning."

The basics of the oven and stovetop methods are the same: Put a very thin layer of oil on your cast iron and get it very hot. The oven method calls for baking your pan at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour per seasoning session, whereas the stovetop allows oil to polymerize, or bond, in just 10 to 15 minutes. Seasoning just once is a huge mistake you're making with your cast-iron skillet, so whether it's the first time or your skillet needs a refresh, the stovetop method is definitely a quicker, easier way to go.