Ditch The Oven. Season Your Cast Iron Here For Better Results
When you are cooking with cast iron, your food is only as good as the seasoning on the skillet. The best seasoning takes place over years of cooking with oils and fats, but not everyone has that kind of time to wait to make something delicious. Most people turn to the oven to properly season a cast iron skillet. But for quicker results, ditch the oven and go straight for the stovetop.
Stovetop seasoning could accelerate the seasoning process by as much as a decade, according to Isaac Morton, founder of Smithey Ironware. "In my opinion, when you're seasoning in the oven, you're just protecting the skillet from rust and the elements," Morton said in a Gear Patrol article. "Other than cooking in it over and over again, what we call 'stovetop seasoning' is the better method of seasoning."
The basics of the oven and stovetop methods are the same: Put a very thin layer of oil on your cast iron and get it very hot. The oven method calls for baking your pan at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour per seasoning session, whereas the stovetop allows oil to polymerize, or bond, in just 10 to 15 minutes. Seasoning just once is a huge mistake you're making with your cast-iron skillet, so whether it's the first time or your skillet needs a refresh, the stovetop method is definitely a quicker, easier way to go.
Tips for seasoning cast iron on the stove
While seasoning cast iron on your stovetop is quick, there are some precautions you should take to make sure you do it safely. You will be touching a hot surface, so be sure to grab some thick cloths, a potholder, or handle cover to keep your hands from getting burned. We also recommend opening nearby windows and turning on exhaust or ceiling fans, so the kitchen is well-ventilated. That's because seasoning your cast iron on the stove will produce smoke, whether you use grapeseed oil, (which Isaac Morton recommends), or another polyunsaturated variety.
Once you are ready, apply a light coat of oil on the cooking surface, including the sides, and use another cloth to wipe off any excess. Turn the burner on high and let the heat do the work to form a nice sheen on your cast iron. When your skillet or pot starts to smoke, add another thin coat of oil, and repeat every time it looks dry. Your cast iron skillet is seasoned after about 10 to 15 minutes when the surface looks black, mildly polished, and smooth. Then, turn off the stovetop and let the cast iron cool for 30 minutes or so. Just like that, your skillet or pot is ready for you to cook your favorite cast-iron skillet recipe.