What Happens To All The Leftover Food On Cruise Ships?

Food waste is a serious problem. The USDA estimates that 30% to 40% of the food supply is wasted in the United States, with implications that range from hunger and food insecurity to unnecessary pollution. At home and in most businesses, it's easy to put unwanted food in the trash and watch it disappear on a garbage truck. On a cruise ship, it's a trickier problem. The truth about cruise ship buffets is that their wide selection of food isn't always eaten, but since it can't be carted away regularly, where do the leftovers go?

Unlike at home, garbage can't simply leave a cruise ship, so the first consideration is to reduce the space it takes up in the first place. Many cruise lines use inventory systems that track uneaten food and adjust purchasing accordingly, since reducing overproduction is cheaper than managing waste. Also, some cruise lines offload usable surplus food to local food banks or charitable organizations when the ship reaches a port.

Other times, yes, food waste is dumped into the ocean. Cruise ships aren't permitted to dump regular garbage there, so once the food waste has been separated out, it's ground up and mixed with water until it's liquified. Then, it's pumped out of the ship. International law forbids cruise ships from disposing of food waste until the vessel is at least 12 nautical miles from the nearest land.