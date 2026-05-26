What's The Difference Between The Air Fry And Bake Buttons On Air Fryers?

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It is easy to see how the air fryer made its way into the kitchens of millions of consumers, with its promise of delivering crispy "fried" food by using up to 80% less fat. Home cooks learned quickly that air fryers function essentially like small convection ovens, leading folks to use them for more than just cooking frozen foods. With varying temperature, fan, and cooking-time settings, you can bake cookies from scratch or roast a piece of fish for dinner. Manufacturers even include built-in presets ranging from "air fry" to "bake," "roast," and even "reheat."

But what is the difference, especially between "air fry" and "bake"? Are these settings really tailored to what the manufacturers say? The short answer is yes. As a general rule of thumb, when air fryers are on the "air fry" setting, the convection fan runs at a higher speed, with the temperature set at a higher default of around 385 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, when air fryers are on "bake," the convection fan runs more slowly (or sometimes not at all), and the default temperature is up to 20 degrees lower to help facilitate more even cooking.