Here's A Storage Tip For Longer-Lasting, Crispier Cucumbers

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Whether you're stocking up on cucumbers to beat the hot weather or getting ready to make homemade pickles, you want them to stay cool and crisp, not soggy and sad. The good news is that there's a simple way to ensure optimal texture: Wrap your cucumber, then put it in the crisper drawer of the fridge. A tight layer of plastic wrap will do the trick, as will a reclosable plastic bag (just be sure to add a piece of paper towel to absorb excess moisture and discourage sliminess).

Moisture is actually the key to keeping cucumbers fresh and crunchy. It makes sense — cukes are about 95% water. Wrapping it will lock in the moisture that's already inside, preventing it from drying out and shriveling. English cucumbers are often sold wrapped in plastic for this reason. The plastic also protects their thin skin.

Cucumbers that are sharing the crisper drawer with other fruits and veggies should always be wrapped in plastic. Due to their thin skin, cukes are sensitive to ethylene gas, which some fruits and vegetables release as they ripen. The presence of ethylene can cause nearby produce to spoil faster. For cucumbers, this exposure can result in yellowing and mushy spots, but a layer of plastic wrap will keep the gas away. And don't worry, ethylene isn't dangerous to humans. It's a natural part of the ripening process for many produce items.