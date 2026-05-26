14 Underrated Beers To Have At Your Summer Cookout

A summer beer should capture the feeling of long sunny days, outdoor gatherings, beach trips, and patio hangouts. Unlike winter stouts and strong holiday ales, summer beers should be crisp, refreshing, and easy to drink, which means they often feature notes of bright citrus or tropical fruit and a clean finish.

But with the ever-growing popularity of craft breweries, there's almost too many options when it comes time to choose a new summer beer to try. From classic Mexican-style lagers to hoppy Imperial IPAs (and everything in between), it may feel a bit overwhelming as you browse the shelves of your local liquor store — especially because many breweries release seasonal summer varieties only available during the warmer months.

But whether you prefer a classic lager or pilsner or like a fruity, wheaty beer, there's the ideal summer brew out there for you. Read on to discover the best underrated summer beers to have on hand as temperatures rise.