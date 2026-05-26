14 Underrated Beers To Have At Your Summer Cookout
A summer beer should capture the feeling of long sunny days, outdoor gatherings, beach trips, and patio hangouts. Unlike winter stouts and strong holiday ales, summer beers should be crisp, refreshing, and easy to drink, which means they often feature notes of bright citrus or tropical fruit and a clean finish.
But with the ever-growing popularity of craft breweries, there's almost too many options when it comes time to choose a new summer beer to try. From classic Mexican-style lagers to hoppy Imperial IPAs (and everything in between), it may feel a bit overwhelming as you browse the shelves of your local liquor store — especially because many breweries release seasonal summer varieties only available during the warmer months.
But whether you prefer a classic lager or pilsner or like a fruity, wheaty beer, there's the ideal summer brew out there for you. Read on to discover the best underrated summer beers to have on hand as temperatures rise.
1. Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale
Dogfish Head made history as the first brewpub in Delaware, but its fame didn't stop there. The brewery — which was initially the smallest commercial brewery in the U.S. — has made a name for itself with beers like the 60 Minute, 90 Minute, and autumnal Punkin Ale.
None of the Dogfish Head beers, however, screams summer quite like the SeaQuench Ale. The wheat beer is brewed with lime juice, lime peel, black limes, and salt to give it a bright, citrusy flavor that just begs to be sipped by the beach. It's sweet, clean, refreshing, and an all-around crowd pleaser, so it's also perfect for summer gatherings like bonfires and barbecues.
"[The SeaQuench Ale is] supremely balanced, bright, and limey but not too sour, and the salt came through nicely as well," declared one Redditor. Another agreed, summing it up with: "Excellent beer for a hot summer day." We couldn't agree more.
2. Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
Stiegl is an Austrian brewery that has been crafting high-quality beers for over five centuries. These expert brewers have many beers to choose from, but the Grapefruit Radler —a 40% beer, 60% grapefruit soda mix — is perfect for quenching your thirst. The grapefruit tang gives it a similar feel to another classic summer beverage: lemonade (but with a little more depth).
The beer component is a full-bodied Stiegl Goldbräu while the grapefruit juice lends cloudiness, sweetness, and extra carbonation to make it exceptionally enjoyable. It's the ideal brew for those who aren't usually beer drinkers, and the mix also makes it a low-alcohol beverage at only 2% ABV. That way, you can drink multiple bottles or cans without worrying about imbibing too much. If you prefer something higher in alcohol content, you can mix in a popular gin to create a simple and delicious cocktail.
3. Bell's Brewery Oberon Ale
This citrusy wheat ale is like "sunshine in a glass," according to Bell's Brewery. Brewed with a mix of wheat malt, hops, water, and Bell's house ale yeast, it is a light and refreshing beer perfect for warmer weather. "[Oberon] signals the start of spring. A very approachable and drinkable American wheat ale," said one fan.
It has a slightly orange aroma and taste, making it similar to the popular Blue Moon (which is also a wheat beer). This beer, however, is hoppier and less wheaty, setting it apart. But avid Oberon Ale drinkers need to get their fill while they can — the brewery only produces this variety from late March through September, so it truly is a beer only for the summer months (unless you think ahead and stockpile a few to enjoy throughout the winter). The brewery does, however, have other winter seasonals you can enjoy in the interim.
4. Sierra Nevada Summerfest
It's no surprise that this beer is the perfect brew for warm weather, given that the name of the season is in the beer itself. With a mix of lemon zest, complex malt, and floral hops, it's a drinkable, light-bodied beer ideal for high temps.
Though only 5% ABV, it still has a layered flavor that craft-beer aficionados can appreciate. Perfect for pairing with summer favorites like grilled chicken, fish tacos, or brats right off the grill, it cuts through richness effortlessly and leaves a refreshing and bright flavor in its wake.
Though not an IPA, some feel that it drinks a bit hoppy — so if you love IPAs, this beer is probably up your alley. "Summerfest is one of my favorite hot day beers. It's just great," said one Redditor. Another fan on Beer Advocate had similar sentiments: "Excellently flavorful, crisp and refreshing lager/pils with good heft on the palate and goes down fast and easy. Great on a hot summer day." It's definitely worth adding to the list for your next summer outing.
5. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
The Fresh Squeeze IPA from Deschutes brewery has notes of tropical fruit (like pineapple, mango, and guava) and citrus alongside the hoppy flavor. Made with Cirta and Mosaic hops, it is more bitter than many of the other beers on this list, making it perfect for IPA lovers — which may be why this beer seems to have an almost cult-like following. "Probably the best IPA I've had in eight years. Perfectly balanced," begins one Reddit thread, with countless commenters agreeing with the original poster. It also has an impressive 4.24 out of 5 average ranking on review site Beer Advocate.
Though we've dubbed it a summer beer, it's actually available for imbibing year-round. Or, if you prefer to skip the booze, you can opt instead for the non-alcoholic alternative with similar summery flavors. The NA version also seems to score highly among beer lovers, with rave reviews similar to its alcoholic counterpart.
6. Lost Coast Brewery Great White
The Great White is this brewery's first-ever beer — and still one of its most popular. The Belgian-style white wheat beer is unfiltered, full-bodied, and has a touch of citrus and coriander that gives it a distinct flavor unlike other similar brews. It also ensures the beer lends itself to pairing well with popular summer recipes like Caesar salad, fish tacos, and soft cheese like mozzarella or goat cheese.
Though it's full-bodied, it's light and easy to drink, so it's ideal on a hot summer day especially with an ABV of only 4.8%. The taste of orange peel — similar to that of other popular wheat beers like Blue Moon or Shock Top — also gives it a summery finish. It's so delicious, in fact, that even brewmasters have it on their list of summer must-haves. Try it at your next barbecue or beach day for something a bit different, but still approachable.
7. 21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon
This San Francisco-based brewery and its craft brews have been showered with accolades, including best brewpub. But the beer it's most known for is arguably the Hell or High Watermelon. Watermelon is a staple at summer gatherings like cookouts, July 4th celebrations, and pool parties. It follows then that a watermelon beer would be a must-have for those same events, too. 21st Amendment Brewery's take is brewed with real watermelon, giving it a refreshing, fruity flavor.
Available April through September, the wheat beer is crisp and dry, and its fruity flavor pairs well with summer staples like oysters, salads, and seafood. "This beer is actually amazing," comments one 5-star Beer Advocate review. "It's an amazing flavor of malt and literally like you biting into a watermelon with some carbonation, amazing beer for summertime." But not to worry — if watermelon isn't your preferred summer fruit, 21st Amendment also has a Hell or High Mango alternative available late summer through early fall.
8. Lagunitas Island Beats
Filled with notes of pineapple, mango, and passionfruit, this hoppy IPA will instantly remind you of days spent by the beach. Though the beer may taste of tropical fruits, it's actually fueled by tropical hops — surprisingly no actual fruit or fruit juice was used in the brewing process. Smoother malts keep things from getting a bit too hoppy, resulting in a refreshing, thirst-quenching beer that's surprisingly easy to drink.
The brewery, which has been creating innovative craft brews since the early 1990s, first began around a kitchen table. Since then, the brand has partnered with Heineken to distribute its beers worldwide, ensuring that most who want to give the Island Beats brew a try can probably get their hands on it. And if beer isn't up your alley, don't worry — Lagunitas also offers spiked and sparkling teas alongside a selection of non-alcoholic beers.
9. Goose Island Big Juicy Beer Hug
If you're a juicy IPA lover, this is the summer brew for you. With an infusion of passionfruit, orange, and guava, it is a tropical take on an Imperial IPA that is ideal for sipping poolside. Because of the fruity flavors, it's a bit sweeter than a traditional IPA but still has plenty of the bitter hoppiness you'd expect.
"Overall, Big Juicy Beer Hug is unlike any Imperial IPA I have had. Its fruit forward flavor is very appealing to this non-hophead," summed up one Beer Advocate fan. If you prefer a less sweet, hoppier variation, Goose Island also has the similar Tropical Beer Hug Imperial IPA that is an equally summery alternative.
At 9.9% ABV, Big Juicy Beer Hug is higher in alcohol content — and heavier — than many lighter summer beers like Sierra Nevada's Summerfest or Dogfish Head's SeaQuench Ale. But that doesn't make it any less delicious.
10. Cerveza Pacifico Clara
This beer was first brewed in the early 1900s in a Mexican port city right on the ocean, so it embodies the delicious taste of a day spent by the beach. The beer was first brought to the United States in the 1970s thanks to a group of surfers, where it gained a cult-like following with its crisp, refreshing, and distinct taste.
Mexican lagers like Pacifico (unlike IPAs or wheat beers) are made using corn or rice to give them a malty, mild sweetness different from that of wheat beers. This particular brew is also made using malted barley, hops, and yeast to create its memorable and beloved flavor.
While it may be less widely known than other Mexican beers like Corona, it isn't any less delicious — especially according to self-proclaimed beer lovers. "[Pacifico is] the best macro cerveza on a hot day, would take this every time over a corona or modelo," said one on Beer Advocate.
11. UFO Big Squeeze
If you love the hoppy, yeasty flavor of beer and the sweet, tart, bright taste of grapefruit juice, look no further than this shandy from Boston-based brewery UFO — a label formerly owned by Harpoon Brewery, and now its own independent brand.
Big Squeeze was first released in 2014 and it's like summer in a can. The tart, citrus flavor is prominent upon the first sip, infusing the brew with warm-weather flavor and a hint of sweetness, similar to classic lemon shandies. Being a shandy, it also has a lower ABV than many beers at 4.5%.
"It has a strong grapefruit aroma and some malt," explained one review on Beer Advocate. "The taste is very sweet but balanced by citrus acidity." Though beer purists may accuse this beverage of tasting "more like a wine cooler than a beer," the powerful grapefruit flavor makes it perfect for those who don't enjoy more hoppy beers like IPAs.
12. Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
This brewery's mission is to reflect the spirit, culture, and beauty of Hawaii through its beers, so it's no wonder that its signature brew embodies the taste of summer. With a light body and brightness, it's easy to drink and perfectly refreshing as temperatures rise.
The golden ale has some tropical fruitiness (like apricot, pineapple, and tangerine) and light hop flavor. Lightly roasted honey malt lends the beer a little bit of sweetness that stops it from becoming bitter like some hoppier alternatives. "A good inbetweener to refresh the palate," said one beer aficionado on Beer Advocate. "I will say this beer tastes 5X better ice cold on a 90 degree day. In those circumstances it sky rockets to a 5 [out of 5 stars]."
Some say that the beer tastes even better directly from the source — the brewery on the Big Island. Take that as the perfect excuse if you're looking for a reason to book a tropical vacation.
13. Brooklyn Brewery Summer Ale
Brooklyn Brewery (one of the best breweries on the east coast) has dubbed its summer ale "the perfect cold one for a hot one." The light beer is crisp with floral notes and a hint of apple, pear, and citrus. Designed to be easy to drink, it's slightly hoppy with a light golden hue and perfect for enjoying in the sunshine.
Though it's not the most complex or groundbreaking beer, it's exactly what you want on a hot summer's day. It's thirst-quenching, refreshing, and not too heavy. This flavor profile makes it versatile for pairing with food; it works well with light summer fare like salads and seafood along with brunch dishes like quiche, and even dishes with a little bit of spice.
But enjoy this brew while you can — it's only available from March through August. Otherwise, you can try some of Brooklyn Brewery's year-round offerings like the lager or pilsner that, although not as summery, still make for a solid pint.
14. Troegs Sunshine Pilsner
This American pilsner from Pennsylvania-based Troegs Independent Brewing is like summer in a bottle. The mix of two-row barley, Saaz hops, and lager yeast leads to citrus, herb, and honeyed biscuit flavors that taste exactly like the name implies: sunshine.
At 4.5% ABV, it's fairly light and easy to drink. Though the flavor isn't particularly complex or complicated, it is malty, earthy, and light on the hops. The brew has been showered in accolades, winning awards at the World Beer Cup, the Great American Beer Festival, and the PA Farm Show.
It's also well-loved by beer enthusiasts, often recommended on Reddit threads and other online forums for those looking for a delicious, versatile pilsner. Despite its summery flavors, this beer is actually available year-round, so you can even enjoy it in the depths of winter when you want to be reminded of warmer days.
Methodology
To determine which beers are best for summer, we used a combination of expert reviews, customer feedback, seasonal availability, and firsthand tasting experience.
First, we analyzed the ratings and reviews of beer-focused platforms like Beer Advocate and reviewed the sentiments on flavor, drinkability, and warm-weather appeal. We also looked at discussion forums like Reddit to get a pulse on consumer opinions and identify beers that drinkers repeatedly recommended for the summer months. In addition to outside research, the writer also incorporated personal tasting experience.
All of the beers were assessed based on certain criteria, including lightness, drinkability, refreshing factor, flavor profile, and compatibility with classic summer foods like seafood, burgers, and salads. Seasonal distribution and retail availability were also taken into account to ensure the beers are accessible during the summer months in most U.S. markets.