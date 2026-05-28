Are Cloudy Eggs Safe To Eat?

The USDA reports that over 100 billion eggs were produced in the United States in 2025. Many Americans probably don't think twice about grabbing a carton in the supermarket, while some prefer farm-fresh eggs. Often, the farm-fresh variety has deep yellow or orange yolks, which can indicate differences in the hens' diets. Some of these eggs also tend to have cloudier whites, which may cause you to wonder: Is it fine to still eat them?

The short answer is yes. Although a foggy white might seem off-putting, there's nothing concerning about it in terms of food safety. You can't tell from the outside whether an egg white will have a cloudy look, but if you crack one open and notice this deviation, it can be a sign that the eggs are very fresh.

So why does the milky egg white indicate freshness? The foggy appearance is due to the natural presence of carbon dioxide inside the egg. Over time, that carbon dioxide will slowly escape through the shell. If the carbon dioxide is still present, it means it hasn't been that long since the egg was laid. Cloudiness by itself doesn't make an egg white taste any different from a translucent one.