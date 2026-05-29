The Dish That Reminds Jacques Pépin Of His Childhood

Most of us have a food that transports us back to childhood. It could be a dish local to where you're from or a recipe your parents always made. For Jacques Pépin, a longtime French chef, cookbook author, and TV show host, it's les oeufs Jeannette, or "eggs Jeannette" in English. In an interview with Food & Wine, Pépin was asked about the dish that brings him back to his childhood. He shared: "There's a lot of those ... but probably eggs ... One of them certainly, eggs Jeannette, which I named after my mother, was pretty common when I was a kid."

At first glance, eggs Jeannette may look a little like deviled eggs, but Pépin's recipe takes things in a different direction. Eggs Jeannette starts with hard-boiled eggs, which are halved with the yolks removed. Instead of mixing the yolks with mayo as you would with deviled eggs, the hard-boiled yolks are mashed with a fork and combined with a small amount of milk, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. The filling is spooned back into the halved egg whites, with a couple of tablespoons set aside. That extra filling goes into a dressing of Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, pepper, and a splash of water.

Then comes a unique twist: The eggs are pan-fried in vegetable oil, stuffed side down, for two to three minutes or until they get a golden-brown crust. Eggs Jeannette is served topped with the dressing and a side of rustic French bread.