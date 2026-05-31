How Many Tablespoons Are In A Standard Stick Of Butter?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At this very moment, there is a humble stick of butter sitting in the refrigerators of millions of American kitchens. Baking recipes often call for half or full sticks, and every good mashed potato recipe requires several tablespoons of the beloved dairy product. A standard stick of butter is packaged uniformly, making it a lot easier to measure out. This standardization also means that commercially sold sticks of butter are equal to 8 tablespoons, or a ½ cup.

Not only is this knowledge convenient to have, but you don't even need to physically measure out the butter in tablespoons (or cups, for that matter). The butter's paper packaging is typically marked with lines that partition the stick by 1-tablespoon increments. This is handy when less than 8 tablespoons is required, and allows you to slice off the exact amount needed rather than spooning out the butter with a measuring spoon.

Most U.S. butter brands adhere to this style of packaging, including popular names like Land O'Lakes. Butter sticks on the East Coast have a different shape than West Coast butter – the sticks are thinner and longer – but both still contain the standard 8 tablespoons.