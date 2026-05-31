Diners Say This Tiny Upstate New York Spot May Serve The Best Hot Dog In The State
Ever wondered why restaurant hot dogs always taste better than homemade? It comes down to quality. Restaurants use better franks (often made from the same meat used for ground meat and steak, rather than undesirable cuts), fresh buns that are steamed to stay soft, multiple unique toppings, and foil to keep them hot. Any establishment can do this, but some are a notch above. Take Voss Bar-B-Q in Yorkville, New York, which diners say is one of the best places to get a hot dog in the state.
The upstate gem has been family-owned since it opened in 1938. Once a modest ice cream shop, it evolved to offering burgers, fries, and barbecue sandwiches. The hot dogs have been a highlight for generations, finished with toppings like chili, kraut, pickles, mustard, and relish. Voss even won a People's Choice Award in 2015 for Best Hot Dog. It's closed from winter to spring, but fans reliably flock there for opening day every year.
Customers swear by Voss hot dogs. "It was a fantastic place ... They serve Zweigle's brand hot dogs, which are very delicious and made in nearby Rochester ... Their chili sauce is very delicious," one Yelp reviewer raved. "Been eating the BBQ here for over 50 years. Hot dogs are grilled and served on a split bun. The lines are usually long but move fast. Worth any wait," added another. Fans particularly loved the Mexi dog, topped with chili, cheese, and onions.
Voss Bar-B-Q makes some of the best New York hot dogs despite its limited menu
There are countless places to get a hot dog in NYC, but drive about five hours north and Voss Bar-B-Q wears the crown. After nearly nine decades of service, the barbecue joint is still most beloved for its franks. While people go there annually for their old favorites, the owners often mix up the menu with new additions to pique folks' interest. For instance, a grilled ham and cheese sandwich, unsweetened iced tea, and birch beer joined the ranks in 2011.
There aren't many options when it comes to pairings for a hot dog; fries are the only real side on the menu. But that doesn't deter diners, who often scarf down a few mains in one sitting, given the low prices. Burgers, pepper steak, and barbecue sandwich with pork, ham, beef, or turkey are popular options. If you want to stick to spuds and a dog, don't skip the ice cream. Customers have said the malts and milkshakes are not to be missed, and they come in six classic flavors.
Most negative reviews concern increasing prices and shrinking portions. Some people's experiences fell flat in the face of all the regional hype. The barbecue items in particular received more criticism than the dogs, some saying the sandwiches were too small, bland, or dry due to a lack of sauce. To give Voss Bar-B-Q a fair chance, stick to the dogs.