Diners Say This Tiny Upstate New York Spot May Serve The Best Hot Dog In The State

Ever wondered why restaurant hot dogs always taste better than homemade? It comes down to quality. Restaurants use better franks (often made from the same meat used for ground meat and steak, rather than undesirable cuts), fresh buns that are steamed to stay soft, multiple unique toppings, and foil to keep them hot. Any establishment can do this, but some are a notch above. Take Voss Bar-B-Q in Yorkville, New York, which diners say is one of the best places to get a hot dog in the state.

The upstate gem has been family-owned since it opened in 1938. Once a modest ice cream shop, it evolved to offering burgers, fries, and barbecue sandwiches. The hot dogs have been a highlight for generations, finished with toppings like chili, kraut, pickles, mustard, and relish. Voss even won a People's Choice Award in 2015 for Best Hot Dog. It's closed from winter to spring, but fans reliably flock there for opening day every year.

Customers swear by Voss hot dogs. "It was a fantastic place ... They serve Zweigle's brand hot dogs, which are very delicious and made in nearby Rochester ... Their chili sauce is very delicious," one Yelp reviewer raved. "Been eating the BBQ here for over 50 years. Hot dogs are grilled and served on a split bun. The lines are usually long but move fast. Worth any wait," added another. Fans particularly loved the Mexi dog, topped with chili, cheese, and onions.