This Patriotic Lager Once Thrived In Cheap Beer Aisles
The only thing more American than cracking open a cold one is if that beer itself happens to be patriotic in spirit. Over the course of 100+ years, people could have that very experience for dirt cheap. In 1899, the Pabst Brewing Company celebrated the Fourth of July weekend by launching Red White & Blue, a lager your grandfather might have enjoyed on days he needed to stretch a dollar.
Billed as an "honest beer with an honest price," Red White & Blue was most notable for its low cost. While information on its original price isn't readily available, we do know that a six-pack would have set you back only 89 cents in the 1970s. Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator, 89 cents at the start of 1975 would be the equivalent of $5.69 in April 2026. That makes Red White & Blue comparable to some of the best cheap beers on the market. With an inflation-adjusted price of roughly 95 cents per container in the six-pack, it's also pretty close in value to a 30-pack of Miller Lite, which goes for around 78 cents per beer.
Whether Red White & Blue was any good is another matter altogether. Described by some consumers as tasting malty and corn-like, the beverage has an "Awful" rating of 51 on BeerAdvocate. One reviewer said it was the worst beer they'd ever tried. Another user, however, mentioned that it was the best-selling beer at their grocery store in the 1970s and '80s. So it clearly had its fans.
Red White & Blue beer is gone, but maybe not forever
In the 2000s — around the same time Pabst Blue Ribbon blew up in popularity — Red White & Blue was discontinued. No official statements on why are readily available. The company did revive it in 2018, but it was served exclusively at the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom. It was still fairly affordable with pints at $4 and 32-ounce crowlers at $15. The brew may have also been improved somewhat. A BeerAdvocate reviewer who tried it at the taproom gave it a 3.28 out of 5 rating, much higher than any other user rating.
This wasn't the first time Pabst brought back Red White & Blue, either — according to VinePair, production stopped during Prohibition and came back in 1933. Its most recent run came to an end when the Milwaukee taproom — which was then operating as the Captain Pabst Pilot House — permanently shut down in 2020. There has been no word of any upcoming revivals since.
Given the history of comebacks, it's hard to imagine this beverage staying among the ranks of beers we'll never drink again. There's always going to be demand for cheap drinks and patriotic products. Besides, spending the Fourth of July weekend saluting the old Red, White, and Blue while knocking back a couple of Red White & Blues does sound like a good time.