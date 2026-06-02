This Patriotic Lager Once Thrived In Cheap Beer Aisles

The only thing more American than cracking open a cold one is if that beer itself happens to be patriotic in spirit. Over the course of 100+ years, people could have that very experience for dirt cheap. In 1899, the Pabst Brewing Company celebrated the Fourth of July weekend by launching Red White & Blue, a lager your grandfather might have enjoyed on days he needed to stretch a dollar.

Billed as an "honest beer with an honest price," Red White & Blue was most notable for its low cost. While information on its original price isn't readily available, we do know that a six-pack would have set you back only 89 cents in the 1970s. Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator, 89 cents at the start of 1975 would be the equivalent of $5.69 in April 2026. That makes Red White & Blue comparable to some of the best cheap beers on the market. With an inflation-adjusted price of roughly 95 cents per container in the six-pack, it's also pretty close in value to a 30-pack of Miller Lite, which goes for around 78 cents per beer.

Whether Red White & Blue was any good is another matter altogether. Described by some consumers as tasting malty and corn-like, the beverage has an "Awful" rating of 51 on BeerAdvocate. One reviewer said it was the worst beer they'd ever tried. Another user, however, mentioned that it was the best-selling beer at their grocery store in the 1970s and '80s. So it clearly had its fans.