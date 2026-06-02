The Staggering Amount Of Ice Cream The Average American Consumes A Year

Whether you are having a good day or bad one, a cold dish of ice cream can always warm your heart. Have you ever wondered how those scoops add up over time? According to the International Dairy Foods Association, Americans eat a staggering 18 pounds, or 4 gallons, of ice cream per year. Considering one scoop of ice cream is about a half cup, that's 128 scoops on average per person.

Ice cream comes in countless flavors and many different forms, from cones to ice cream sandwiches and cakes. You can buy ice cream at grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and theme parks, in specialty ice cream parlors, and out of carts and trucks. With all those options, it's no surprise we consume a lot of it. But Americans aren't the only ones — we all scream for ice cream.

Whether its mochi in Japan or gelato in Italy, ice cream is enjoyed around the world. According to World Population Review, the world's No. 1 consumer per capita is New Zealand, where people eat 28.4 liters annually, or more than 60 pints per person — that equals about 240 scoops each. The United States is second in the ranking, just above Australia, but WPR puts U.S. consumption closer to 5 gallons per person, which is higher than IDFA stats (but measuring ice cream is no easy feat). The exact amount may differ due to weight versus volume, and the average annual consumption for Americans has actually been declining since the 1990s, according to the USDA.