Should You Eat Sprouted Beets?

One of the best things about beets is that they keep for months with proper storage. The downside to this is that it's also pretty easy to forget about them. Sometimes, they'll have been in storage for so long that when you finally decide to grab a few, they've already sprouted some leaves. While this may set off some alarm signals, you don't need to worry.

Sprouted beets are completely safe to eat as long as the root itself doesn't show any signs of mold or spoilage. Check if the vegetable feels soft or mushy or has any weird smells — either of these means that it's likely gone bad. If everything seems in order, feel free to slice off the sprouted area and cook the beet as normal.

Don't throw away the unwanted slices just yet, though. If you keep around half an inch of the beetroot attached to the sprouts, you can place that portion in a shallow dish with water and let the leaves continue to develop. Beet greens are edible and serve as a good source of potassium and Vitamin C. They're safe to eat raw and taste a bit like Swiss chard, so feel free to use them in salads. You can also try out this recipe for easy sauteed beet greens if you need some inspiration for cooking them.