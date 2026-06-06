What Happened To Claire Robinson After 5-Ingredient Fix?
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In a fast-paced world with an endless stream of commitments and deadlines, trying to cook a meal from scratch can be hard. This is where Food Network's series "5 Ingredient Fix" came in. Hosted by professionally trained chef Claire Robinson from 2009 to 2011, the show involved cooking up entire dishes using only five main ingredients. It provided ideas for meals that would be easy to make regardless of skill level.
Even if that Food Network show hasn't crossed your mind in years, Robinson didn't disappear after "Five Ingredient Fix." In fact, she had other irons in the fire before the program ended. For starters, she hosted the competition TV show "Food Network Challenge" from 2010 through 2011. Also in 2010, Robinson published her signature cook book, "5 Ingredient Fix: Easy, Elegant, and Irresistible Recipes." She then hosted "Chef Race: U.K. vs. U.S.," which aired a single season in the fall of 2012 on BBC America. The program pitted British and American chefs against one another as they raced from Los Angeles, California, to New York City. The chefs' cash and credit cards were taken away, forcing them to rely on their culinary skills to earn the money needed to complete the journey in hopes of winning $100,000 at the end.
In 2016, Robinson appeared in "The Chef's Classic" alongside other chefs and celebrities. A charity event broadcast by CBS, it involved a gold tournament, culinary competition, and concerts. In 2021, she hosted the single-episode series "Real Time" as well as made an appearance on "Beat Bobby Flay." In the latter instance, Robinson and fellow chef Scott Conant brought in chefs Max Hosey and Ash Fulk to challenge Flay.
She's not gone and not forgotten
Since "5 Ingredient Fix" ended, not only did Claire Robinson continue to make guest appearances on various food-centric shows, but she has worked with such brands as Kellogg's, KitchenAid, and Plugrà Butter. In June, 2022, Robinson was the special guest host of Le Bon Appétit, a culinary event in Memphis, Tennessee, which brings together top local chefs to raise money for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Although her social media postings have been sporadic over the years, fans can continue to follow and interact with Robinson as well as each other. It is clear that her audience has not forgotten her. "I want 5 ingredient fix back! One of my favorites! You're the best!!" said one fan on Facebook. "Wish Foodnetwork would bring her back," said another on the same post. Others are hoping Robinson gets picked up by a different entertainment provider, like this commenter on Facebook: "Love your recipes! They are staples in my house! SOMEONE GIVE HER A SHOW ON NETFLIX!!"