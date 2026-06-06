The Small Detail To Look For On Costco Price Tags For Smarter Shopping

A note of caution: Tags that contain the so-called "Costco death star," or an asterisk in the corner, indicate products have been discontinued and likely won't be coming back. In other words, it's probable that what you see on the shelves is all that's left. If it's a product of interest, it may not be worth waiting, as it will likely sell out before any type of markdown occurs.

So if you notice a tag with a weeks-old date, plenty of inventory left on the shelves, and no asterisk, you may want to hold off on buying the product. That holds true even if the product's price ends in .97, which indicates it's already been discounted. And in some stores, final manager markdowns may show up with prices ending in .00 or .88, though these reductions vary by location. There's unlikely to be much downside to waiting in this case.

When it comes to saving extra money at Costco, patience is key even if it feels counterintuitive. The best approach might be understanding how the dates, pricing numbers, and symbols work together to signal when waiting could save you money.