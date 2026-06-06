The Kitchen Appliance Rule You Should Never Ignore (It's A Fire Hazard)

It goes without saying that one of the worst-case scenarios in any kitchen is a fire. By avoiding mistakes – ensuring that oil cooking in a pan never gets too hot , for instance — is one way to take steps to avoid catastrophe. But be mindful of another unsuspecting fire hazard: extension cords. The Electrical Safety Foundation International reports that 3,300 fires start in the home due to extension cord misuse. Kitchen appliances are no exception.

When an outlet isn't easily accessible or available in a kitchen, it isn't surprising that someone would reach for an extension cord or power strip. This, after all, is what you would do in the bedroom or living room to allow a lamp or something else to reach a faraway outlet. However, large, power-hungry kitchen appliances complicate matters. Because a refrigerator or microwave draws so much power, an extension cord is not safe to use; they should be plugged directly into a wall outlet.

When an appliance uses more power than the extension cord can handle, it could lead to overheating. This is especially true for risky kitchen appliances that generate heat, like a toaster. This can cause the cord to melt, expose wires, and spark a fire. According to ZDNET, a simple rule to remember is that any appliance that requires 1,800 watts of electricity should not be plugged into an extension cord. Obvious appliances on this list include refrigerators, air fryers, and crockpots.