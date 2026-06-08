13 Chinese Dishes That Blew Guy Fieri Away On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri has earned his place in many Americans' hearts as a comfort celebrity. He's light-hearted and passionate about food, which makes him a joy to watch. Fieri captured lightning in a bottle when he first starred in the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2006. Since then, plenty of folks are still eagerly researching the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants in every state so they, too, can behold the glory of Fieri's favorite dishes. Whenever they travel somewhere new, they're excited to visit even more "Triple-D" joints.

Finding a reliable Chinese restaurant in your area can sometimes be hard. The flavors might be bland, or the oiliness overpowers everything. This is why fans are always delighted to watch Fieri visit Chinese restaurants that know how to balance authentic flavors with American preferences.

So, which Chinese dishes got Guy Fieri the most excited on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"? Read on to learn about 13 mouthwatering meals that you should try the next time you order takeout. If you're lucky, you may even be able to visit the same restaurants from the show.