This Cheap Household Item Can Help Make Greasy Pot Lids Sparkle Again

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Pots and pans go through a lot of wear and tear. If the stove is the kitchen's workhorse, then these are the well-worn saddles. Even if you thoroughly wash your pots and pans after cooking, pot lids might be among the things you're probably not cleaning very well in the kitchen. Grease can start to collect on pot lids over time, and turns into a cooked-on, cloudy or yellowish film that doesn't come off with dish soap. This is where the ever-handy baking soda comes in.

What can't baking soda do? It can be used to fix burnt pots and pans, and helps break down the stubborn film on pot lids that isn't easily removed in the dishwasher or by handwashing with soap and water. Baking soda is abrasive, and its fine particles help break down grease and grime without being strong enough to scratch most glass or stainless steel pot lids.

Not only does baking soda reign supreme in the kitchen for its many uses, but it's also affordable. Chances are you already have a box of it sitting in the pantry, but buying two boxes of the classic Arm & Hammer baking soda on Amazon will only set you back about $6. To clean a pot lid, you only need a sprinkle of the powder. It's not necessary to buy more expensive or specialized cleaning products.