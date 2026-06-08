This Cheap Household Item Can Help Make Greasy Pot Lids Sparkle Again
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Pots and pans go through a lot of wear and tear. If the stove is the kitchen's workhorse, then these are the well-worn saddles. Even if you thoroughly wash your pots and pans after cooking, pot lids might be among the things you're probably not cleaning very well in the kitchen. Grease can start to collect on pot lids over time, and turns into a cooked-on, cloudy or yellowish film that doesn't come off with dish soap. This is where the ever-handy baking soda comes in.
What can't baking soda do? It can be used to fix burnt pots and pans, and helps break down the stubborn film on pot lids that isn't easily removed in the dishwasher or by handwashing with soap and water. Baking soda is abrasive, and its fine particles help break down grease and grime without being strong enough to scratch most glass or stainless steel pot lids.
Not only does baking soda reign supreme in the kitchen for its many uses, but it's also affordable. Chances are you already have a box of it sitting in the pantry, but buying two boxes of the classic Arm & Hammer baking soda on Amazon will only set you back about $6. To clean a pot lid, you only need a sprinkle of the powder. It's not necessary to buy more expensive or specialized cleaning products.
How to clean pot lids with baking soda
To clean built-up grease off of pot lids, start by soaking them in hot water with a small amount of grease-cutting dish soap. Remove the lid from the water and sprinkle baking soda directly onto it, especially over visibly greasy areas. Using a non-scratch scrubber sponge, moisten the baking soda so that it turns into a paste, and scrub until the grease residue begins to lift. You can repeat these steps for extra-stubborn grime.
A soft, non-abrasive scrubbing pad is usually the best choice for cleaning glass or metal lids. Pairing baking soda with steel wool or another aggressive scrubber could cause scratching. For the interior edge of the lids or the handle area where particles and build-up can get trapped, an old toothbrush or another small brush can help attack those hard-to-reach spots. A toothpick can be used to scrape out food particles on the exterior rim where the metal and glass of the pot lid meet.
If the grease is really caked on, vinegar can provide extra cleaning power. Try spraying a little vinegar onto the lid before scrubbing with the baking soda. Once finished, rinse the lid thoroughly with water and dry it off. This process doesn't just leave you with sparkly-clean lids — it also maximizes the life of your pots and pans.