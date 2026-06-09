Farm-Raised Vs Wild Fish: Here's How Much They Differ

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Whether from medical professionals, nutritional experts, or the media, many of us repeatedly hear the same message: Eat more fish. The American Heart Association recommends at least two servings of fish (and seafood) a week, but some experts estimate that the average American consumes only half that amount. Wild-caught seafood is often marketed as better for you than farm-raised, but what even is the difference?

"Wild-caught" simply means that the fish and seafood were caught in natural environments like oceans, rivers, and lakes. "Farm-raised," on the other hand, means that farmers hatched and raised the fish and seafood in controlled environments, which may be large tanks on land or in net pens or fish cages in the aforementioned natural environments. While slight nutritional differences exist, one is not necessarily "better" than the other as a whole. Fish and seafood generally contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins D and B2, and minerals such as calcium and phosphorus.

No matter which type of seafood you choose, marine protein sources are crucial to feed the world's population. If we only relied on land sources of protein, from grazing ruminant animals to monocrop GMO legumes, it would further impact the already worsening climate crisis by disrupting biodiversity and increasing carbon and methane emissions. Do not believe the seafood myth that sustainable sources of seafood are difficult to find; they are likely available wherever you are, if you ask the right questions.