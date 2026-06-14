The Grocery Store Germ Hotspot Many Shoppers Never Think About

At the grocery store, if you place your apples, bananas, and other produce directly on the conveyor belt, you may want to think twice next time. Shopping carts get all the attention when it comes to grocery store germs — many stores now provide sanitizing wipes to clean the handles — the checkout-lane conveyor belt is another major germ hotspot you should know about.

Most grocery store conveyor belts are made of PVC, a plastic derived from petroleum products. PVC's durability makes it an excellent choice for long-term usage, but consistent exposure to food spills, moisture from fresh produce, and frequent touching can create biofilms, causing bacteria and other microorganisms to accumulate. In fact, a 2009 Michigan State University study of 42 randomly selected grocery stores found concerning levels of bacteria, yeast, mold, Staphylococcus aureus, and coliforms — bacteria native to human and animal digestive systems — on grocery store conveyor belts. All of the samples tested contained some or all of these contaminants, with bacteria taking the top spot.

While grocery store employees do try to clean conveyor belts during their shifts, as one cashier on Reddit pointed out, it's hard to keep them continuously sanitized between customers. So, what's being done to combat conveyor belt germs?