How Many Glasses Can You Get From A Typical Box Of Wine?

If you've turned your nose up at a box of wine, you might want to pause to consider some of its redeeming qualities. One standout is that boxed wine is highly efficient when serving large groups, as a medium-sized box contains 3 liters. If that number is hard to visualize, a standard glass of wine holds 5 ounces, so a medium box should provide 20 glasses.

Health organizations, like the NIH, along with the restaurant industry use the 5-ounce serving size standard. If you're serving smaller 4-ounce pours to prevent drunkenness at a party, a medium box could squeeze out as many as 25 glasses. When we're at home and amongst close friends and family, we tend to serve ourselves larger glasses, so a 6-ounce pour would provide just about 17 glasses. Wine glass size also influences how much people pour, as larger glasses often encourage bigger servings.

If you're trying to estimate how many people a box will serve, a 5-liter box (the equivalent of about seven bottles of wine) is best for large gatherings. The popular boxed brand Franzia comes in this size, which translates to 34 glasses of wine per box. The smallest size, excluding the personal-size mini, is 1½ liters (two bottles) and works well for at-home daily life.