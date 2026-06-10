How Many Glasses Can You Get From A Typical Box Of Wine?
If you've turned your nose up at a box of wine, you might want to pause to consider some of its redeeming qualities. One standout is that boxed wine is highly efficient when serving large groups, as a medium-sized box contains 3 liters. If that number is hard to visualize, a standard glass of wine holds 5 ounces, so a medium box should provide 20 glasses.
Health organizations, like the NIH, along with the restaurant industry use the 5-ounce serving size standard. If you're serving smaller 4-ounce pours to prevent drunkenness at a party, a medium box could squeeze out as many as 25 glasses. When we're at home and amongst close friends and family, we tend to serve ourselves larger glasses, so a 6-ounce pour would provide just about 17 glasses. Wine glass size also influences how much people pour, as larger glasses often encourage bigger servings.
If you're trying to estimate how many people a box will serve, a 5-liter box (the equivalent of about seven bottles of wine) is best for large gatherings. The popular boxed brand Franzia comes in this size, which translates to 34 glasses of wine per box. The smallest size, excluding the personal-size mini, is 1½ liters (two bottles) and works well for at-home daily life.
Why boxed wine can be an affordable and sustainable buy
Although box wine continues to carry a reputation as a cheap alternative to its bottled counterpart, today's options, as well as affordability and sustainability benefits, have helped to change that perception. Budget-friendly selections like Kirkland Signature boxed wine and Franzia aren't alone: Well-regarded and recognized brands like La Vieille Ferme and 19 Crimes are making boxes more hip and acceptable.
One reason boxed wine tends to be more affordable is packaging. Glass bottles are expensive to manufacture, transport, and recycle. Boxed wine uses lighter-weight materials, reducing both the shipping and production costs — savings manufacturers pass down to the consumer. A lighter product means less fuel needed for transport, also lowering the product's carbon footprint.
Boxed wine also has an untold truth: Once opened, it stays fresh for longer than bottles. While it's generally recommended to finish an opened bottle of wine within three days, the airtight, plastic bag inside a wine box prevents oxygen from reaching the wine. This means that boxed wines generally stay good for four to six weeks after opening. For people who enjoy a glass here and there and don't want the pressure of finishing a bottle quickly, boxed wine can reduce waste and make the most of their wine purchase.