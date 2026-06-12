Cracker Barrel's Restaurants Didn't Survive In This State

Nothing says "American road trip" like a pit stop at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. With over 600 locations spread out across 43 U.S. states, you're bound to encounter a Cracker Barrel while driving through the country — unless you're in Oregon, that is. As of 2024, all Oregon Cracker Barrel locations have closed for business. While it's a shame Oregonians can no longer enjoy Chicken n' Dumplins while surrounded by antique Americana, it's even more disappointing that the restaurant only lasted around seven years in the state.

Back in April 2017, the first Oregon Cracker Barrel opened in Tualatin, a Portland suburb. The location opened to great fanfare, as it was the first Cracker Barrel on the West Coast. Three more Oregon stores opened in 2018: Beaverton, Jantzen Beach, and Medford. But perhaps the unluckiest location was the Bend Cracker Barrel, which opened in February 2019, just a year before the pandemic began. Sadly, Oregon's Cracker Barrels began closing in August 2022, starting with the Jantzen Beach location. Beaverton, Bend, and Tualatin followed in March 2023, while the Medford Cracker Barrel held on until April 2024.

The rise and fall of Oregon's Cracker Barrels was surprisingly brief, considering the company's nearly 60-year history. But the unfortunate timing of the restaurants' openings so close to the onset of the pandemic, along with other circumstances largely out of its control, disrupted those crucial early years.