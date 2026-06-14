Here's Who Produces Wegmans Beef

Wegmans' butcher shops stand out — in fact, the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain has one of the best meat departments in the country. But where does the meat come from? With over 100 stores in 10 states, the family-owned grocer prides itself on working with dozens of local farms in the areas near its grocery stores, which is why there's no single distributor who produces all of Wegmans' beef.

Wegmans partners with 125 cattle farmers in Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For example, Senterfitt Farms provides meat to Virginia stores while the McMillen Brothers cattle ranch in central Pennsylvania sends beef to Keystone State outposts (it's not known exactly which locations they ship to, though, so a few could be across state lines as well). However, having local farmers near the stores reduces travel time, which means the meat is fresher (this is the same reason why Wegmans' produce is so fresh).

Although Wegmans works with a number of family farms, once the meat leaves those ranches, it's still packed by big-name companies. Most Wegmans-brand beef arrives at the store via meatpacking facilities run by Cargill, one of the largest meatpackers in the country, according to packages checked in a New Jersey location. These plants are still fairly local to the stores (in the Hanover, New Jersey location, most beef items were packed in Hazleton or Wyalusing, Pennsylvania), though certain beef products were packed as far away as Kansas.