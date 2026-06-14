This Is The World's Best-Selling Vodka Brand

No matter your drink of choice, vodka is undeniably the top-selling spirit in the world: In 2025, it saw $7 billion in sales (via Distilled Spirits). According to Drinks International, Smirnoff is the world's best-selling vodka brand by a landslide. Unlike many premium labels, Smirnoff's low price point and availability in grocery stores, liquor stores, and bars worldwide makes it an accessible choice for most. The brand sold 23.4 million cases in 2025, nearly double runner-up Absolut, which sold 12.3 million. Ukranian brand Hlibny Dar followed with 10.5 million.

Smironoff is part of the exclusive Millionaires' Club, a designation Drinks International created in the early 2000s to showcase brands that sell over 1 million cases per year. But this prestigious accolade reflects decades of evolution from a single distillery into an international spirits brand.

Pyotr Arsenyevitch Smirnov founded Smirnoff in Russia in 1864. After he left the country during the Russian Revolution, the company landed in the hands of an American food and alcohol producer John G. Martin, president of Heublein Inc. After a difficult start in the U.S., Martin re-marketed vodka as "white whiskey" (via Wine Enthusiast), appealing to Americans' preference at the time. Lucky for him, it worked. Today, Smirnoff is owned by major spirits company Diageo. The label's 30-plus flavors are sold in over 130 countries, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, Jamaica, and Australia.