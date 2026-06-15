What's The Best-Selling Wine On Amazon?
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You might stop by Costco to save money on wine or check out Trader Joe's wine aisle for great bottles under $10, but you might not have considered shopping for wine on Amazon. The online retailer is not known for selling wine (or any other alcoholic beverages), yet its expansion of Amazon Fresh has steadily grown its food and beverage offerings. Although the e-commerce giant now has an impressive selection of wine bottles, the top-seller isn't for drinking — it's Morita Premium Organic Cooking Sake.
The 16.6-ounce bottle is priced at $14.98, and it is used much like rice vinegar or white wine in cooking. After being exposed to heat, most of the alcohol is evaporated, while the floral, fruity, and umami tasting notes of the sake are left behind. Customers have shared that they use Morita sake in rice, pan-cooked vegetables or meats, soups, and salmon dishes. One Amazon reviewer stated, "It has a rich flavor and adds depth to any dish. Every time I use it, the taste of my food improves!"
After Morita sake, most of Amazon's best-selling wines are actually non-alcoholic. Oddbird Non Alcoholic Red Wine from the South of France takes the number two spot, and is made with de-alcoholized grapes. Despite its high ranking, it only received a 3.4-star rating. Alcohol-free wines have become more popular in recent years as more consumers take an interest in the "sober curious" movement or look for ways to reduce their alcohol intake. Other varieties, like alcohol-free Cabernet Sauvignons, rosés, and sparkling wines, also made Amazon's bestseller list.
Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc is a top seller for full-alcohol wine at Amazon
Bestseller rankings can change daily on Amazon, and you'll have to scroll way down to find a full-alcohol wine on that list. One top-selling bottle in this category is Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc. Amazon's price for a 750-milliliter bottle varies between $13.99 and $15.09. Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc comes from the growing region of Marlborough in the South Island of New Zealand and has tasting notes of tropical fruits and citrus, with balanced acidity. In 2025, it was awarded 90 points out of a possible 100 by both James Suckling and the New World Wine Awards, a score that categorizes it as outstanding.
On Amazon, the wine has a 4.6-star rating based on 957 reviews, and the product page shows over 2,000 purchases in the past month. A customer described it in an Amazon review as the "Honda Accord" of wine, saying, "This is the absolute best all-purpose wine. It is a straightforward, no-frills experience that delivers every time, and a screw top means you can take it anywhere."
In addition to Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc, wines like La Marca Prosecco and Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon are also Amazon bestsellers. If you do buy alcoholic wine on Amazon, it's necessary to provide ID upon delivery or pick-up. Non-alcoholic wine removes this barrier and can be delivered without having to be home or showing an ID.