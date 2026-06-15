What's The Best-Selling Wine On Amazon?

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You might stop by Costco to save money on wine or check out Trader Joe's wine aisle for great bottles under $10, but you might not have considered shopping for wine on Amazon. The online retailer is not known for selling wine (or any other alcoholic beverages), yet its expansion of Amazon Fresh has steadily grown its food and beverage offerings. Although the e-commerce giant now has an impressive selection of wine bottles, the top-seller isn't for drinking — it's Morita Premium Organic Cooking Sake.

The 16.6-ounce bottle is priced at $14.98, and it is used much like rice vinegar or white wine in cooking. After being exposed to heat, most of the alcohol is evaporated, while the floral, fruity, and umami tasting notes of the sake are left behind. Customers have shared that they use Morita sake in rice, pan-cooked vegetables or meats, soups, and salmon dishes. One Amazon reviewer stated, "It has a rich flavor and adds depth to any dish. Every time I use it, the taste of my food improves!"

After Morita sake, most of Amazon's best-selling wines are actually non-alcoholic. Oddbird Non Alcoholic Red Wine from the South of France takes the number two spot, and is made with de-alcoholized grapes. Despite its high ranking, it only received a 3.4-star rating. Alcohol-free wines have become more popular in recent years as more consumers take an interest in the "sober curious" movement or look for ways to reduce their alcohol intake. Other varieties, like alcohol-free Cabernet Sauvignons, rosés, and sparkling wines, also made Amazon's bestseller list.