What's The Best-Selling Hard Seltzer Brand?

Hard seltzer — aka carbonated water, alcohol, and flavoring — is adored for many reasons. It comes in a can for easy portability. It typically has a low ABV, so you can sip it for hours without getting too inebriated. Many of them are also relatively low in added sugar, so they're a lower-calorie alternative to mixed drinks containing regular soda or juice. It's no surprise the market for these bubbly libations has exploded in such a short time with new brands popping up every year. But one hard seltzer brand sells more than the rest: White Claw.

Since its release in 2016, White Claw has dominated the world of boozy bubbly. Of all the spiked seltzer brands in the game, White Claw consistently makes up about half of total hard seltzer sales (via Toptal) — and it's not even close, as the second-place brand, Truly, is responsible for just under 22% of sales. Today, White Claw is the fourth largest brewing company in the U.S.

What really set it apart is how quickly the brand exploded. It took off spectacularly in 2019 when overall hard seltzer sales quadrupled, solidifying its place in American drinking culture. It became so popular the brand couldn't keep up with rapidly rising demand, resulting in a White Claw shortage. Chalk its skyrocket to fame up to intense social media coverage and catchy, hashtag phrases, like "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws." Its low-sugar recipe and gluten-free nature also add to its appeal.