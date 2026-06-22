What's The Best-Selling Hard Seltzer Brand?
Hard seltzer — aka carbonated water, alcohol, and flavoring — is adored for many reasons. It comes in a can for easy portability. It typically has a low ABV, so you can sip it for hours without getting too inebriated. Many of them are also relatively low in added sugar, so they're a lower-calorie alternative to mixed drinks containing regular soda or juice. It's no surprise the market for these bubbly libations has exploded in such a short time with new brands popping up every year. But one hard seltzer brand sells more than the rest: White Claw.
Since its release in 2016, White Claw has dominated the world of boozy bubbly. Of all the spiked seltzer brands in the game, White Claw consistently makes up about half of total hard seltzer sales (via Toptal) — and it's not even close, as the second-place brand, Truly, is responsible for just under 22% of sales. Today, White Claw is the fourth largest brewing company in the U.S.
What really set it apart is how quickly the brand exploded. It took off spectacularly in 2019 when overall hard seltzer sales quadrupled, solidifying its place in American drinking culture. It became so popular the brand couldn't keep up with rapidly rising demand, resulting in a White Claw shortage. Chalk its skyrocket to fame up to intense social media coverage and catchy, hashtag phrases, like "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws." Its low-sugar recipe and gluten-free nature also add to its appeal.
White Claw rules the hard seltzer market
Part of the White Claw hard seltzer untold truth is it was created by the founder of Mike's Hard Lemonade, another iconic beer alternative. It first launched with five varieties: lime, grapefruit, raspberry, mango, and black cherry — the last of which 24% of Mashed survey participants believe is the best flavor of White Claw. If you go to a liquor store, you'll see there are now 15 types, plus high-ABV, cocktail-inspired, and non-alcoholic collections.
The flavored malt beverage has haters who cite weak flavoring, cheap ingredients, and headache-causing qualities for their distaste. But with those sales, plenty of people still stan Claws. "We put chamoy rim dip on it in SoCal. Incredibly refreshing on a summer day and a great alternative to beer," one Redditor said. "It's not beer, but it's crisp and light and refreshing. Like a vodka soda with a little fruit flavor added," stated another. "White Claw is delicious. Especially the grapefruit one," wrote another.
Generally, folks appreciate that hard seltzer delivers a buzz with fewer calories and bloat than beer or cocktails, but White Claw isn't the only option. Truly is the second best-seller. High Noon vodka seltzers have also grown in popularity, dominating the ready-to-drink category in 2023. Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer, Corona Hard Seltzer, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer are top contenders, too.