This Largely Forgotten Burger Chain Drew Crowds For Its Unlimited Toppings Bar

Fuddruckers. The name alone is an attention-grabber, as was intended in 1980, when founder Philip J. Romano created it as a play on the fictional airline, Fudpucker World Airways. With such a quirky name, Fuddruckers may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for international success, but in its heyday, the burger chain had up to 500 locations worldwide. Amenities like an unlimited toppings bar where customers piled on pickles and went wild with cheese sauce made Fuddruckers stand out. Now, with 44 operational restaurants remaining, the struggling restaurant is becoming the stuff of memories.

COVID-19 was the reason behind countless restaurant closures, but Fuddruckers was in serious trouble before the pandemic. One of the first problems the chain faced was something that made it look successful in the beginning: it grew too fast. After debuting in San Antonio, Texas, and going public in 1983, expansion became a top priority. By 1988, there were around 150 locations, but Romano left the company that year.

Issues like fluctuating ownership, competition from other fast-casual brands, and the 2008 recession hit the chain hard. In 2010, Fuddruckers' parent company, Magic Brands, declared bankruptcy. When the brand was sold again in 2021, it was down to 92 locations. Customers weren't happy with the slow service, a rumored move away from its popular sourdough buns, and an apparent slip in overall ingredient quality (in our ranking of chain burger restaurants, Fuddruckers placed near-last). A departure from the very attributes that drew people to Fuddruckers for decades seems to have had a hand in its downfall.