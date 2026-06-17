You May Be Tempted, But Don't Eat Hamburgers On Cruise Ships. Here's Why
You're on a cruise, it's your vacation, and so you totally deserve to treat yourself to a nice, juicy burger, right? Before you grab one at the lunch buffet, you might want understand why burgers are squarely on the list of cruise ship foods you shouldn't eat. There are two good reasons.
First is that ground beef is much more susceptible to contamination by harmful bacteria, on account of having much more surface area than something like a steak. It's for this very reason that the USDA actually recommends cooking burgers to a higher internal temperature than steaks to stay safe. On a cruise, you're in a confined space with thousands of strangers, not all of whom have perfect hygiene practices. It's also harder to maintain a controlled environment while out at sea. Burger meat is just riskier than usual, so it's better to avoid it altogether.
Another problem is that fatty foods like hamburgers can exacerbate seasickness. Excess oil in your gut causes your digestion to slow down, and your body responds by producing more acid to break everything down. The increased acidity, along with the bloat of still feeling all that undigested food in your stomach can worsen nausea and effectively push your unease over your limits, triggering seasickness. You definitely don't want to spend a good chunk of your cruise hugging the toilet, so we recommend just looking away entirely from the burger bar — it's for your own good.
What to eat on a cruise instead of burgers
Thankfully, there are other equally tempting foods available on most cruise ships. If you have your heart set on something beefy for dinner, there's nothing wrong with enjoying a good steak. It's less prone to contamination, and you have the choice of cutting off some of the excess fat. According to a Reddit thread from a while back, you can even get some really high quality meat from specialty dining spots on certain cruise lines, like Cagney's Steakhouse on Norwegian Cruise Line, and Blu or Luminae on Celebrity cruises.
If you're like most cruisers who love the buffet (even though one of the truths is they're not diet-friendly), you should keep your eyes peeled for the lean chicken and fish, as well as the fruits and salads. According to Business Insider, bread is routinely baked fresh on cruise ships, making it another great choice.
If you absolutely cant resist having a burger, save the meal for the last day of your cruise. This way, you at least won't be stuck at sea in case you do end up with an upset stomach and a serious need for the bathroom. It's always better to deal with the consequences of your actions if there's an escape plan in sight.