The Alaskan Fast Food Restaurant That's Been Serving Burgers Since 1964
When you think of burgers, specific U.S. states may come to mind. For instance, the Juicy Lucy, a burger stuffed with cheese, is a Minneapolis-born legend. If you go to New Mexico, you'll find plenty of green chile cheeseburgers, doused in Hatch green chiles. The humble cheeseburger was invented in Pasadena, so perhaps you think of California and its many In-N-Out locations. As for Alaska, the best burger in the state is arguably from Anchorage's iconic Arctic Roadrunner.
The first Arctic Roadrunner was a food truck at the 1964 Alaska State Fair, headed by military transplant Richard Sanchis. His burgers were so well received that he opened two locations soon after. It's not a proper chain like fast food giants that have thousands of restaurant locations. Instead, it had at least two locations over the years, and now only one in operation.
The resto offers alternative handhelds, like salmon burgers, smoked turkey, and barbecue beef sammies, but the burgers and milkshakes easily steal the show, just as they have for decades. Its current outpost is situated along Campbell Creek, where diners love to grab a table for a waterside meal. If you sit indoors, you'll get to admire lots of local memorabilia and outdoorsy decor. Either way, you'll see why fans think Arctic Roadrunner is one of the best regional fast-food chains in the state.
Arctic Roadrunner's burgers range from classic to deliciously unique
Arctic Roadrunner is an Anchorage cornerstone. Prices have increased since burgers cost 59 cents, but the eatery's rustic charm remains. Countless Alaskans remember working there, dining with their families, or meeting founder Richard Sanchis. The original location on Arctic Boulevard closed in 2018, leaving the Old Seward Highway store to carry the torch.
Arctic Roadrunner offers many burgers, including the All-American (ketchup, mustard, onion) and Arctic Cheese (American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion). For the full experience, order the Alaskan Banquet (the Arctic sans-cheese), the Kodiak Islander, which gets chiles, American and mozzarella cheeses, bologna, salami, ham, and an onion ring, or the Kenai Whopper, towering with two five-ounce patties.
Customers swear by the menu, often with nostalgic flourishes. "No trip to Alaska is complete for me until I have a burger at Arctic Roadrunner. The onion chips alone are worth going there," one Facebook user asserted. "My favorite burger place for 60 years now ... It's nice to sit by the fireplace and look around at all the longtime customers photos," a Yelp reviewer said. "Quick, fresh smash patties done simply, but well. I love ... sitting on the patio by the creek, but the interior is also kitschy and fun," wrote another. "Absolutely loved everything about this burger. The patty was seasoned perfectly. The American cheese and mozzarella were gooey melty and the subtle but prevalent flavors of the ham, bologna and salami make this burger a standout." added another fan.