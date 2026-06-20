The Alaskan Fast Food Restaurant That's Been Serving Burgers Since 1964

When you think of burgers, specific U.S. states may come to mind. For instance, the Juicy Lucy, a burger stuffed with cheese, is a Minneapolis-born legend. If you go to New Mexico, you'll find plenty of green chile cheeseburgers, doused in Hatch green chiles. The humble cheeseburger was invented in Pasadena, so perhaps you think of California and its many In-N-Out locations. As for Alaska, the best burger in the state is arguably from Anchorage's iconic Arctic Roadrunner.

The first Arctic Roadrunner was a food truck at the 1964 Alaska State Fair, headed by military transplant Richard Sanchis. His burgers were so well received that he opened two locations soon after. It's not a proper chain like fast food giants that have thousands of restaurant locations. Instead, it had at least two locations over the years, and now only one in operation.

The resto offers alternative handhelds, like salmon burgers, smoked turkey, and barbecue beef sammies, but the burgers and milkshakes easily steal the show, just as they have for decades. Its current outpost is situated along Campbell Creek, where diners love to grab a table for a waterside meal. If you sit indoors, you'll get to admire lots of local memorabilia and outdoorsy decor. Either way, you'll see why fans think Arctic Roadrunner is one of the best regional fast-food chains in the state.