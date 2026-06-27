This Forgotten Burger Chain Disappeared After Merging With Hardee's
Launched in 1956 in Peoria, Illinois, Sandy's was one of the old-school, now-defunct fast food chains that many look back on fondly. Like others of its day, Sandy's specialized in hamburgers, french fries, and milkshakes — but it began as another restaurant entirely. When McDonald's founder Ray Kroc tried to change the franchise contract of Gus "Brick" Lundberg, Robert C. Wenger, Paul White, and W.K. Davidson, the four franchisees chose to establish their own fast food business instead. They gave Sandy's a Scottish theme as a way of thumbing their noses at McDonald's (Scottish in name only). Although these four entrepreneurs chose to leave the Golden Arches behind, another national fast food burger chain waited in Sandy's future.
Wilbur Hardee, the founder of eponymous fast food chain Hardee's, wanted to expand outside of the southern U.S., and he saw merging with Sandy's as the answer. Although the agreement was that Sandy's would remain its own brand, this proved to be a pipe dream. Just two years after the merger, in 1973, a full 90% of the existing Sandy's locations became Hardee's, according to The Digital Research Library of Illinois History Journal. In 1977, Hardee's required all remaining Sandy's restaurants to either make the switch or create their own brand.
Sandy's went all in on the Scottish theme
Found on packaging, merchandise, as well as the sign out front, Sandy's dancing, kilt-clad Scottish girl mascot was arguably as iconic as the Golden Arches in its time. For much of the chain's existence, the buildings' shape was also a unique form of branding, and the same local architect, Bob Armstrong, designed each iteration. The roundish restaurants, which began their days as walk-ups before enclosed dining rooms were added, had roofs that jutted out in three directions, supported by easily identifiable wooden columns.
The Scottish theme continued with the staff. Employees wore plaid vests and Celtic croft-style hats (reminiscent of those worn in the Scottish Highlands) with the Sandy's name sewn on them. Men wore slacks while women sported plaid skirts similar to the mascot's kilt. The menu also featured nods to Scotland, such as the Hilander fish sandwich and the Big Scot, a two-patty burger with cheese, shredded cabbage, and sweet "souce" on a triple-decker bun that bore no small resemblance to McDonald's famous Big Mac.