This Forgotten Burger Chain Disappeared After Merging With Hardee's

Launched in 1956 in Peoria, Illinois, Sandy's was one of the old-school, now-defunct fast food chains that many look back on fondly. Like others of its day, Sandy's specialized in hamburgers, french fries, and milkshakes — but it began as another restaurant entirely. When McDonald's founder Ray Kroc tried to change the franchise contract of Gus "Brick" Lundberg, Robert C. Wenger, Paul White, and W.K. Davidson, the four franchisees chose to establish their own fast food business instead. They gave Sandy's a Scottish theme as a way of thumbing their noses at McDonald's (Scottish in name only). Although these four entrepreneurs chose to leave the Golden Arches behind, another national fast food burger chain waited in Sandy's future.

Wilbur Hardee, the founder of eponymous fast food chain Hardee's, wanted to expand outside of the southern U.S., and he saw merging with Sandy's as the answer. Although the agreement was that Sandy's would remain its own brand, this proved to be a pipe dream. Just two years after the merger, in 1973, a full 90% of the existing Sandy's locations became Hardee's, according to The Digital Research Library of Illinois History Journal. In 1977, Hardee's required all remaining Sandy's restaurants to either make the switch or create their own brand.