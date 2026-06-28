What's The Top-Selling Brandy In The US?

While more of a niche distilled spirit than vodka or whiskey, brandy is a multi-billion dollar market in the U.S. that has seen long-term growth since the early 2000s. According to the Distilled Spirit Council of the United States, 11.7 million cases of brandy/cognac were sold in 2024 (a 15 percent increase since 2003), with sales of super-premium brandy increased by 200 percent since 2003, revealing a growing demand for higher-end, luxury spirits. Indeed, the top-selling brandy in the U.S. happens to be a premium spirit brand synonymous with luxury — Hennessy.

Brandy is distilled liquor that can be made from a variety of fermented fruits, most often grapes (fermented wine), but also others such as cherries, apples, and pears. Hennessy is technically Cognac, a specific type of high-end brandy made exclusively in the Cognac region of France with grape varieties from this area. In order to be labeled as Cognac, distillers must adhere to strict regulations set by the Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac, including double-distilling the fermented wine in copper stills and allowing it to age in oak barrels.

Cognac is classified according to its aging duration, indicated with letters V.S (Very Special; aged at least two years), V.S.O.P (Very Superior Old Pale; aged at least four years), X.O (Extra Old; aged at least 10 years), and X.X.O (Extra Extra Old; aged a minimum of 14 years). The Hennessy core collection includes an entry level V.S, a smoother V.S.O.P, and the highly complex X.O.