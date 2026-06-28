What's The Top-Selling Brandy In The US?
While more of a niche distilled spirit than vodka or whiskey, brandy is a multi-billion dollar market in the U.S. that has seen long-term growth since the early 2000s. According to the Distilled Spirit Council of the United States, 11.7 million cases of brandy/cognac were sold in 2024 (a 15 percent increase since 2003), with sales of super-premium brandy increased by 200 percent since 2003, revealing a growing demand for higher-end, luxury spirits. Indeed, the top-selling brandy in the U.S. happens to be a premium spirit brand synonymous with luxury — Hennessy.
Brandy is distilled liquor that can be made from a variety of fermented fruits, most often grapes (fermented wine), but also others such as cherries, apples, and pears. Hennessy is technically Cognac, a specific type of high-end brandy made exclusively in the Cognac region of France with grape varieties from this area. In order to be labeled as Cognac, distillers must adhere to strict regulations set by the Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac, including double-distilling the fermented wine in copper stills and allowing it to age in oak barrels.
Cognac is classified according to its aging duration, indicated with letters V.S (Very Special; aged at least two years), V.S.O.P (Very Superior Old Pale; aged at least four years), X.O (Extra Old; aged at least 10 years), and X.X.O (Extra Extra Old; aged a minimum of 14 years). The Hennessy core collection includes an entry level V.S, a smoother V.S.O.P, and the highly complex X.O.
History and cultural significance of Hennessy
Hennessy has a long history dating back to 1765, when Irish military officer Richard Hennessy founded the iconic cognac brand after moving to France. Soon, the premium brandy made its way to America, specifically New York in 1794, and thereafter to other countries around the world.
Cognac, and Hennessy in particular, is deeply rooted in African American culture. Starting in the 1950s, Hennessy was one of the first brands to advertise in black publications like Ebony and in 1963 hired Olympian Herbert Douglass as Vice President of Urban Market Development, making him one of the first African Americans to hold the title of Vice President at a major company. One of the untold truths of Hennessy (and cognac in general) is that it has become a status symbol in hip-hop culture, being mentioned in thousands of hip-hop songs, from 2Pac's "Hennessy" to Drake's "In My Feelings." In 2013, Grammy-award winning hip-hop lyricist Nas was named official brand ambassador for Hennessy, a title he continues to hold today.
Besides its recognizability as a high-end, culturally significant liquor representing accomplishment and good-taste, Hennessy, such as Hennessy V.S., is popular for its smooth, complex flavor profile, with notes of vanilla, toasted almonds, and brown sugar, and a subtle fruity and floral finish. In an attempt to appeal to younger people of legal drinking age, Hennessy debuted ready-to-serve cocktails in June 2026 that blend Hennessy VS Cognac with flavors like citrus for the Henny-Rita and black tea for the Henny Iced Tea.