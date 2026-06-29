The Must-Try Hole-In-The-Wall Chinese Restaurant In Your State
Chinese restaurants come in all shapes and sizes. Some Chinese restaurants are high-end affairs that are worth traveling any distance for. Other Chinese restaurants are chains, where regardless of whether the food is high or low quality, you always know what to expect when you place your order. Then there's the grail of Chinese restaurant connoisseurs: That little hole-in-the-wall joint that all the locals swear by.
Chinese restaurants in America have a long and rich history dating back to at least 1849. But, while the first known Chinese restaurant was a massive hall that could seat up to 300 people, many of the best Chinese restaurants in America are small, intimate, family-run affairs, often serving up some of the most authentic Chinese food you can find this side of the Pacific.
The hard part with finding these hidden gems is, well, they are hidden. But, don't worry, that's where your old friends at Mashed come in. We've got your back with this list of the best hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurants in each state.
Alabama: China Taste
Looking for a true taste of China in Alabama? Check out China Taste in Huntsville, which locals swear by for having the most authentic Chinese food in the region. Tucked away on the back side of a strip mall, diners cite the hot and spicy wontons and the hot and sour soup from this little hole-in-the-wall eatery as two of its must-try dishes.
(256) 534-5083
2900 Triana Blvd SW Ste L, Huntsville, AL 35805
Alaska: Hong Kong Spirit Food
Alaska might not be the first place you think of when pondering Chinese food, but it's actually closer to China than any other U.S. state. Maybe that's why the food at Hong Kong Spirit Food in Anchorage is so good. An authentic Chinese dining experience hidden away on a back street in an industrial neighborhood, Hong Kong Spirit Food is especially noted for its dim sum. Just be warned: The dim sum is only available on the weekends, so plan accordingly.
(907) 222-1368
570 W. 53rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Little Szechuan
Little Szechuan has been a fixture of the Tempe, Arizona culinary scene for half a century. Opened in 1976, this small, family-run restaurant is considered one of the best Chinese eateries in the region. The exterior might look more like a dentist's office than a restaurant, but don't be fooled, as diners laud its delicious hot and sour soup and its excellent takeout menu.
(480) 966-7660
524 W. University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Arkansas: Chinese Kitchen
Tucked away in a roadside strip mall on the western end of Little Rock, Arkansas, you'll find a surprise treat for your tongue: The food at the simply named Chinese Kitchen. Looking for good food at a reasonable price, with reliable takeout options? Chinese Kitchen has you covered. Try the hot and sour soup, or indulge in the restaurant's famed warr shui guy for a bite that won't disappoint.
(501) 224-2100
11401 N. Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212
California: Good Mong Kok Bakery
San Francisco, California, is famed for having the first and oldest Chinatown in North America, so it's no wonder that the city is also renowned for having excellent Chinese food. One of the best hidden gems in San Francisco is Good Mong Kok Bakery. Popular for its authentic dim sum and bao offerings, expect to encounter a long line here. After trying a bite, your recurring dreams about the food will more than make up for the wait.
(415) 397-2688
1039 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Colorado: Flower Pepper
When it comes to authentic Chinese food in Colorado, Flower Pepper in Boulder has you covered. Named the best Chinese restaurant in Boulder by New Denizen, Flower Pepper is one of several small eateries tucked away inside the Kitchens on College dining collective. There's nothing small about its flavors, though. Customers also praise the restaurant's treatment of food sensitivity issues, so eat with confidence.
(720) 381-1594
1310 College Ave, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: Dumpling House
New Haven, Connecticut may be home to the world-famous Yale University, but the neighboring town of Milford has a claim to fame nearly as grand: It's home to Dumpling House. Known for its scratch-made dumplings, mapo tofu, and dim sum, Dumpling House is a social media favorite and a perfect place for hungry students looking to stave off the munchies.
(203) 878-6666
868 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460
Delaware: King Garden
Real ones know that some of the best food anywhere can be found inside of that humble bedrock of American culture: The strip mall. Case in point: King Garden in New Castle, Delaware. Named one of the best Chinese restaurants in Delaware by PhillyBite Magazine, King Garden is known for its steamed chicken and broccoli, hot and sour soup, and great customer service. Customers also praise the dumplings as a standout dish in this strip mall slice of heaven.
(302) 328-8883
1502 Beaver Brook Plz, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Dumpling King
If there's any downside to Dumpling King, it might be the fact that once you give it a try, you'll want to return over and over. So it's a good thing that it's located in North Miami Beach, Florida. One of the best Chinese restaurants around, Dumpling King is a local favorite thanks to its authentic and widely praised soup dumplings. Come for the beach, stay for the dumplings.
(305) 654-4008
237 NE 167th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Georgia: Masterpiece
It takes confidence to name your restaurant Masterpiece. But, Masterpiece in Duluth, Georgia lives up to the name. This strip mall Szechuan restaurant, which according to Conde Nast has arguably the best Chinese food in the South, earned a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Regulars recommend the cumin lamb or dry fried eggplant. And, if you like spiciness, try the chicken with dry pepper, which customers say will literally have you sweating.
(770) 622-1191
3940 Buford Hwy Ste B103, Duluth, GA 30096
Hawaii: Mei Mei Chinese BBQ
The highly rated Mei Mei Chinese BBQ in Honolulu, Hawaii, is tucked away in a little stall inside Maunakea Marketplace. According to locals, the food is both good and affordable, with regulars touting the restaurant's plate lunch as a top deal. And, customers especially recommend the restaurant's variety of tasty pork options, including char siu.
(808) 308-9991
1120 Maunakea St Ste 123, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Yummy House
Called the most authentic Chinese restaurant in Idaho, Yummy House in Idaho Falls lives up to its name. Customers praise the customer service as well as dishes such as the whole roast duck, noting the contrast of crispy skin with juicy meat. The fried chicken wings are also singled out for praise. Regulars do note that since the food is made fresh, there can sometimes be a wait, but it's worth it.
yummy-house.hey-restaurants.com
(208) 524-6188
354 W. Broadway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Illinois: Golden Harbor
Featured in a New York Times profile, Golden Harbor in Champaign, Illinois, is no longer a secret. But, this humble looking eatery has gained its fame the old fashioned way: By simply having great food. Named the Best Place to Eat Until You Want to Die by Smile Politely, the restaurant's crispy tofu is singled out as an all-star. Regular do recommend bringing a party, both to eat the massive portions, and also to get a volume discount.
(217) 398-8988
505 S. Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820
Indiana: Asian Snack
Considered one of the region's best kept secrets by the Indy Star, Asian Snack in Indianapolis, Indiana is also one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants around. Though seating is notoriously in short supply, as the restaurant is little more than a stall inside an international food market, Asian Snack is noted by patrons for both for its authentic cuisine and excellent customer service. Regulars suggest trying the beef noodle soup for a true taste of China.
(317) 297-1072
3605 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: Sam's Fine Food & Eggroll
Tucked in between a jewelry store and a beauty salon is one of Des Moines, Iowa's best kept secrets: Sam's Fine Food & Eggroll. Praised by locals for its top tier customer service, Sam's Fine Food & Eggroll delivers on the promise of world class egg rolls. The rich and delicious flavor of the restaurant's cooking across the board was cited by delirious customers as a top reason to return.
facebook.com/SamsFineFoodEggRolls
(515) 288-5400
3300 SW 9th St Ste 4, Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas:Tao Tao
Chef Annie Der opened Tao Tao in Kansas City, Kansas, way back in 1971, and it soon became one of the city's bedrock institutions. Praised for its amazing crab rangoon, Tao Tao is also noted for its huge portion size, so you're sure to go home satisfied. Unsure which top dish to sample? Talk to Der, who will provide personal recommendations to help you decide.
(913) 342-1331
1300 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kentucky: Panda Cuisine
A local hotspot for dim sum enthusiasts, Panda Cuisine in Lexington, Kentucky is a classic strip mall restaurant with high end flavors. Praised by regulars for its authentic Chinese cuisine, locals report that an ownership change in 2024 actually raised the quality even higher. A favorite on social media, customers suggest trying the Mongolian beef with noodles as your first dish.
(859) 299-9798
2358 Nicholasville Rd Ste 115, Lexington, KY 40503
Louisiana: Dian Xin
Most hole-in-the-wall restaurants don't have literal holes in the walls, but Dian Xin in New Orleans, Louisiana has embraced the shabby chic aesthetic as the perfect showcase for its elevated Chinese cuisine. Named one of the top 100 Chinese restaurants in America by Yelp in 2024, customers rave about the delicious dim sum, particularly singling out the restaurant's authentic dumplings and hot and sour soup.
(504) 266-2828
1218 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: China Xpress
When it comes to takeout, Chinese restaurants are a staple. But, China Xpress in South Portland, Maine, takes things to the next level with a drive-thru window. This convenience does not come with a drop in quality, though, as customers gush over both the food's great taste and the top tier customer service, while also celebrating the restaurant's affordability. Ride the Xpress!
(207) 741-0204
1122 Broadway, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: Pepper House
Pepper House in Ellicott City, Maryland, is one of the rare restaurants that actually opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a notoriously difficult time for the food industry. Seems risky, but it paid off: Just four years later, Pepper House was named one of the top 11 Chinese restaurants in the United States by Yelp. Diners make special note of the restaurant's authenticity, with the dan dan noodles and house made chili oil singled out for particular praise.
(410) 418-8866
10176 Baltimore National Pike Ste 105, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Massachusetts: Silk Road
Sichuan and Cantonese might be the best known Chinese cuisines in the U.S., but there's another regional style that has people buzzing: Uyghur. And, if you're looking for authentic Uyghur food, Silk Road Uyghur Cuisine in Cambridge, Massachusetts is the spot. The Uyghur people are located in northwest China and so its food combines classic Chinese flavors and dishes with central Asian, Indian, and Muslim influences for a unique dining experience that blows diners away.
(617) 945-1909
645 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02141
Michigan: LC's Asian Kitchen
With one of the largest Asian populations in the Midwest, Michigan is bound to have some excellent Chinese food. Head to LC's Asian Kitchen in the Detroit suburb of Madison Heights for proof. Locals praise the restaurant's massive portions, and marvel at the fact that the crispy dishes somehow stay crispy even when ordered as takeout. Want to dine in? It's also near the highway for easy access. Just make sure you visit on an empty stomach.
(248) 584-2505
29070 N. Campbell Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Minnesota: Shuang Cheng
If you're heading to the Twin Cities, check out Shuang Cheng, which literally translates to "double city" in Mandarin. Located in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis, Shuang Cheng is a favorite of noted critics, like Andrew Zimmern, who recommends the steamed walleye. Locals also dote on the fried rice and authentic flavors, chowing down in a warren of side dining rooms that include round tables with lazy Susan centerpieces for larger groups.
(612) 378-0208
1320 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Mr. Chen's
Delicious meal in aisle five! That's the kind of atmosphere to expect when you hit up Mr. Chen's in Jackson, Mississippi, as the dining room is just a space carved out of the back side of an Asian market. But, it's the authenticity of the food that brings locals back again and again. Regulars say Mr. Chen's has the best takeout around, especially praising the sesame chicken. And, there's a Karaoke room! Take that, Piggly Wiggly!
(601) 978-1865
5465 1-55 N, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri: Ho's Chinese Restaurant
Backed up against the edge of I-55 in a strip mall just a stone's throw away from the mighty Mississippi River you'll find Ho's Chinese Restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri. A local favorite for more than three decades, the restaurant — which is also known as Ho's Cuisine — is no frills and cash only kind of place. But, regulars swear by it thanks to delicious specials, such as the egg foo young, egg rolls, and fried rice.
hos-chinese-restaurant.wherevi.com
(314) 351-2247
4232 S. Broadway St Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63111
Montana: Peking
Take I-90 a half hour west of Bozeman and you'll find the little town of Three Forks, Montana, probably best known to area locals as the home of the best Chinese food in the region: Peking. Praised for having both authentic Cantonese dishes and American Chinese options, customers say that it's worth the drive from Bozeman. It's recommended that you dine in to take advantage of the friendly customer service.
(406) 285-3225
10 N. Main St Ste 3, Three Forks, MT 59752
Nebraska: Asia Bistro
In the back of the Asian Market in Omaha, Nebraska, you'll find a food court called Asia Bistro with several kinds of Asian cuisine available — including Chinese dishes that locals swear by as the best in the area. Authenticity is the name of the game at Asian Market; as an added bonus, once you've tasted some of the delicious food, you can buy the ingredients in the market to try making it yourself at home!
instagram.com/asianmarketomaha
(402) 391-2606
321 N. 76th St, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Rainbow Kitchen
Las Vegas, Nevada, is famous for its dining options, and among those, Chinese is at the top of the list. Head off the strip to Rainbow Boulevard to find one of the best Chinese restaurants in the state: Rainbow Kitchen. Locals praise the strip mall joint's old-school feel. Just be aware that it fills up early and closes most days at 10 p.m. just as the strip is getting going, so plan accordingly.
(702) 960-7577
7537 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
New Hampshire: Cheng Du
What do you want out of a hole in the wall Chinese restaurant? Good food? Quick service? Affordable prices and large portions? If you're near Manchester, New Hampshire, you're in luck, because Cheng Du ticks all the boxes. Locals praise the restaurant's delivery and takeout options, but it's really the quality of the food that keeps people coming back.
(603) 626-1689
665 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104
New Jersey: Wonton Guy
It doesn't accept reservations and only seats 20 people, so getting a spot at Wonton Guy in Edison, New Jersey may be a battle. But, according to locals, it's a fight worth fighting thanks to its amazing, authentic soup loaded with massive wontons. Regulars suggest trying the beef noodle soup. And, don't sleep on the restaurant's top notch chili oil, which you can also buy by the jar!
(732) 202-8225
1803 NJ-27 Unit 3, Edison, NJ 08817
New Mexico: Rising Star Chinese Eatery
Rising Star Chinese Eatery in Albuquerque, New Mexico is just that: A rising star in the region's culinary landscape. Opened in 2014, Rising Star has grabbed attention for customer-friendly touches, like a drive-thru window and an allergy-friendly menu. But, it's the food that really keeps people coming back, with the General Tso's chicken cited as a must-try dish.
(505) 821-6595
7001 San Antonio Dr NE Ste S, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York: Yi Ji Shi Mo
Yi Ji Shi Mo is a basement stall in New York City that specializes in freshly made rice rolls. The cheung fun is acclaimed for being one of the best dishes anywhere, and customers praise the restaurant's affordability despite its growing fame. The only downside? That fame has made Yi Ji Shi Mo extremely busy, with wait times reportedly topping 90 minutes at times.
(646) 233-6311
88 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10013
North Carolina: C&T Wok
College students know where to get good food cheap. So it makes sense that the Triangle region of North Carolina, located between three universities, has one of the best hole-in-the-wall Chinese joints anywhere: C&T Wok. A clear consensus favorite among locals, regulars particularly recommend the coffee popcorn chicken for a taste sensation you won't forget.
(919) 467-8860
130 Morrisville Sq. Way, Morrisville, NC 27560
North Dakota: Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
Located at the corner of a strip mall, Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota has earned a reputation among locals for having the best takeout and delivery options in the region. A neighborhood institution with a friendly staff, Great Wall Chinese Restaurant is also a standout for those with dietary restrictions thanks to a celebrated gluten free menu. The restaurant is also praised for its portion sizes and the freshness of its vegetables.
(701) 232-8288
3003 32nd Ave S Ste 1, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Han Chinese Kabob & Grill
Ask locals in northern Ohio where to find the most authentic Chinese dishes in the region and there's a good chance you'll be told Han Chinese Kabob & Grill. Destination dining for discerning palates, Han Chinese Kabob & Grill is located in the historic Asiatown neighborhood just east of downtown Cleveland. Opened in 2014, the restaurant sets itself apart with a focus on northern Chinese cuisine, serving up its signature lamb on a skewer.
(216) 713-0018
3710 Payne Ave Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44114
Oklahoma: No. 1 Kitchen
Reviews of No. 1 Kitchen in Tulsa, Oklahoma read more like a description of the latest "Mad Max" film than a beloved local institution. Customers stress not to judge this book by its cover, but by its flavors, which keep people coming back — for amazing takeout, at least. It's the food that has made No. 1 Kitchen popular, but regulars swear by the original despite the post-apocalyptic aesthetic.
(918) 585-9288
1634 N. Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74110
Oregon: Fortune BBQ Noodle House
Fortune BBQ Noodle House in Portland, Oregon opened in 2023. But, despite being new on the scene, it's already carved out a niche in the city's culinary landscape — emphasis on carved. The Cantonese barbecue is the star of the show here, with customers particularly recommending the duck, especially as the centerpiece of the roasted duck noodle soup. Don't sleep on the noodles either, though, as they also get top marks from patrons.
facebook.com/FortuneBBQNoodleHouse
(503) 265-8378
18 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216
Pennsylvania: Dodo Bakery
One of Philadelphia's best kept culinary secrets is tucked away inside a tiny corner store on South 11th Street: Dodo Bakery. Specializing in Hong Kong pastries and buns, both sweet and savory, Dodo Bakery presents a fresh take on Chinese food that's not just noodles and chicken. The egg tarts in particular are hyped as a must-try dish. A favorite of both food critics and hungry locals, Dodo Bakery is only open until 6:30 each day so plan ahead.
(215) 820-9804
2653 S. 11th St Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Han Palace
Just south of Providence, Rhode Island, you'll find Warwick, the home of Han Palace. Opened in 1989, Han Palace is a blast of classic nostalgia that's noted for growing its own fresh vegetables in a large garden right behind the restaurant. Regulars suggest trying the lunch special, but there's a massive menu to choose from including Cantonese, Sichuan, Peking, and Shanghai style dishes.
hanpalacechineserestaurant.com
(401) 738-2238
2470 W. Shore Rd, Warwick, RI 02889
South Carolina: Chang An
"Don't let the location and setting fool you," wrote one Yelp reviewer, "come here if you're ready to experience the greatest food awakening of your life." What culinary paradise inspired this? None other than Chang An in Greenville, South Carolina. Located near Greenville tech, it's the perfect spot for students — and everyone — to get stick-to-your-ribs Chinese dishes, like honey lemon pepper chicken wings.
(864) 834-1688
148 Walnut Ln Suite D, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
South Dakota: China Wok
On the east side of South Dakota near the Minnesota border is Watertown, population 23,000. And, most of those people know exactly where to go to satisfy their craving for Chinese food: China Wok. Locals and visitors alike rely on China Wok for great takeout with exceptionally prompt service. Standout dishes include roast pork with Hunan sauce and chicken with garlic sauce.
(605) 878-1006
2645 10th Ave SE, Watertown, SD 57201
Tennessee: Corner Asian Cafe
Corner Asian Cafe in Brentwood, Tennessee, is exactly that, a small Chinese cafe on the corner of a strip mall. But, it's really located at the intersection of flavor and satisfaction. With a variety of menu options covering both American Chinese and traditional Chinese cuisines (just flip the menu over!). Locals swear by Corner Asian Cafe, especially recommending the Chongqing hot pepper chicken.
(615) 941-7204
10656 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027
Texas: One Dragon Restaurant
We've got one word for you about One Dragon Restaurant in Houston, Texas: Dumplings. According to locals, the on-demand, fresh soup dumplings are worth the wait, both for the size and for flavors that will stick in your mind for a long time after. Don't forget to try some of One Dragon's other authentic, Shanghai style menu items, though. The pan-fried crispy-bottom baos are another standout dish.
onedragonrestauranthouston.mybistro.online
(713) 995-6545
9310 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036
Utah: Mom's Kitchen
Co-founded by a pair of moms in 2010, Mom's Kitchen in Salt Lake City has become a regional favorite for its homey atmosphere and top-notch cuisine. The beef roll is singled out as being especially delicious, and regulars praise the true homemade and handcrafted feel of the authentic food as a primary reason to return over and over again. The tiny shop can get crowded fast, so consider takeout.
(801) 486-0092
2233 S. State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84190
Vermont: Cafe Dim Sum
Cafe Dim Sum in Burlington, Vermont opened in 2021 and quickly gained widespread attention for its fresh handmade food and affordability. And, its reputation has only spread since then. Customers praise both the depth of flavors and breadth of menu options. The undisputed king of Chinese takeout in Vermont, the dining area only seats 20 people, so if you choose to eat in, be ready for a wait.
(802) 540-9140
95 St Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Lilly's Dumpling House
Food from a good grocery store food court just hits different. Case in point: Lilly's Dumpling House, which is tucked away in the back of 99 Ranch Asian Market in Fairfax, Virginia. Noted for its delicious baos, which come in an array of fillings to choose from, customers also gush over the affordability and convenience of some of the best dumplings in the greater Washington D.C. area.
10780 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22030
Washington: Tai Tung Chinese Restaurant
For a dining experience like no other, head to Tai Tung Chinese Restaurant in Seattle, Washington. Opened in 1935, Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in the city, and also the most famous thanks to the patronage of the legendary Bruce Lee. It's also famous for just having consistently excellent food. The chance to potentially dine next to a cardboard cutout of Lee at his favorite table is just an added bonus.
(206) 622-7372
655 S. King St, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: China One
Ask anyone in Charleston, West Virginia where the best Chinese food in the state capital is, and there's just one answer: China One. Though the dining area is tiny, the flavors are large, and takeout is always an option. Customers especially recommend trying the hot and sour soup or the Hunan shrimp for top flavors.
(304) 925-8839
4218 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
Wisconsin: Lucky Liu's
Customers call Lucky Liu's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin one of the best Chinese dining experiences ever. This timeless restaurant looks like it's been around forever, but it's only since 2009 that Lucky Liu's has offered up its famously enormous menu. Regulars claim there's no competition for Lucky Liu's, singling out the Singapore Noodles as just one bit of incontrovertible proof of its ascendancy.
(414) 223-1699
1664 N. Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Full House
Too many burger joints? Full House in Mills, Wyoming has the antidote. Housed inside the converted shell of a defunct fast food spot, Full House attracts a crowd thanks to its reputation for having the best Chinese food in the region. Customers recommend trying the restaurant's take on General Tso's tofu as a sample of just how it earned that sterling reputation.
(307) 265-0550
3550 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY 82604
Methodology
To determine the must-try hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurant in each state, we first focused on what hole-in-the-wall means in this context. Many old-school Chinese restaurants are small by design and focus on takeout; we chose to highlight these types of establishments over more upscale Chinese restaurants which may also be small, but present a more refined aesthetic. Fancy was out, strip mall shops, grocery store stalls, and mom and pop noodle joints were in. Even more important, of course, was the quality of the food. For this, we relied on the opinions of those who know best — the locals in each state and city, who are happily willing to share their strong opinions online. The little restaurants with big reputations rose to the top.