The Must-Try Hole-In-The-Wall Chinese Restaurant In Your State

Chinese restaurants come in all shapes and sizes. Some Chinese restaurants are high-end affairs that are worth traveling any distance for. Other Chinese restaurants are chains, where regardless of whether the food is high or low quality, you always know what to expect when you place your order. Then there's the grail of Chinese restaurant connoisseurs: That little hole-in-the-wall joint that all the locals swear by.

Chinese restaurants in America have a long and rich history dating back to at least 1849. But, while the first known Chinese restaurant was a massive hall that could seat up to 300 people, many of the best Chinese restaurants in America are small, intimate, family-run affairs, often serving up some of the most authentic Chinese food you can find this side of the Pacific.

The hard part with finding these hidden gems is, well, they are hidden. But, don't worry, that's where your old friends at Mashed come in. We've got your back with this list of the best hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurants in each state.