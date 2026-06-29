One Of The Worst Places In Your Kitchen To Store Bread

Always having of loaf of bread on hand is a dependable way to ensure there's an option for a quick bite to eat. But when you reach into the bag only to find moldy slices, this immediately ruins the plan. You might turn to the refrigerator to keep your bread fresh, only to find out that the fridge is one of the worst ways to store bread.

While it may prevent mold from growing as quickly as it normally would, the cold air changes the structure of the bread. The starches dry out, resulting in bread that becomes stale rapidly. While it technically might not be "bad," the texture will be dry, crumbly, and unpleasant. If the bread is not wrapped properly and exposed to moisture inside the fridge, it can still grow mold, and also absorb aromas from other foods. This is especially the case for bread that is naturally more dry, like white bread or one that has a crust such as sourdough or baguette. It's best to keep these types out of the fridge.

There are a few exceptions though: Breads more susceptible to mold, such as dense whole wheat and seeded breads or pumpernickel can be stored in the fridge, especially if you live in a more humid or hot climate. The key is keeping the bread's natural moisture intact while preventing contact with fridge condensation; plastic wrap can help achieve this.