The Shady Rule Bar Rescue Allegedly Enforces
Take a failing business and turn it around with a facelift and a new strategy: That's a familiar reality TV concept to many, with shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Restaurant Impossible" following the formula. Over on the bar and nightclub side, it's "Bar Rescue." Since 2011, host Jon Taffer has worked with struggling establishments to fix their problems, from cleanliness issues to surly staff to clueless owners, and achieve a dramatic revamp. By the end of each episode, all appears to be well.
But what really happens behind the scenes of "Bar Rescue?" There's a lot the cameras don't show you on the program, and some former participants say Taffer and his crew require bar management and staff to fake drama in order to make the show more interesting.
In Season 2, Episode 1 of "Bar Rescue," a Maryland joint called Piratz Tavern got the Taffer treatment. After the show followed up post-filming, however, the bar permanently shut down. That's because, according to the owners, the episode's chaos was simply invented but still brought a great deal of negative press. Piratz, the owners say, was told to open with a skeleton crew on a day it was normally closed to make it appear the place was struggling. "It was basically coerced and staged to be an opening act for a re-rescue," the bar posted on Facebook after the revisit. "Total bulls***."
It's unclear if Bar Rescue is actually staged
Whether or not "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer and his crew manufactured the Piratz chaos for good TV, he does have a knack for telling which bars are no good. He credits that — not manufactured drama — for the show's success. "On my mother's grave, on my daughter's life, nothing is scripted," he told The Residency Podcast in 2023. "There are no actors, nothing is set up. It's completely real." He said he receives nothing more than a short briefing from the producers before visiting each bar for the first time.
Without being in the inner production circle, it's hard to tell if it's true that the producers require fake drama or are simply telling it like it is. That's what Cleveland-based food reporter Debbi Snook claimed happened in an episode set in Youngstown, Ohio. "I worried [the producers would] tell us what to say," she wrote for The Plain Dealer in 2015. "They wanted us to order [the weakest menu] items, but told us to speak freely."
Numerous bar entrepreneurs and managers have taken to social media to share their side. One bar owner, Dave Peters, wrote on Facebook that a scene in which he allegedly slapped an employee didn't happen during the filming of the show, but instead was made up to attract Taffer in the first place. Meanwhile, a North Carolina bar reportedly brought back a former manager for filming because his big personality was a good fit for reality TV (via WRAL).