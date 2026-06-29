4 Reasons Boxed Wine Is Better Than Bottled

Boxed wine, also called bag-in-box wine, was first patented in 1965 by Australian winemaker Thomas Angove. After becoming popular in its home country where more than half the wine consumed comes out of a box, boxed wine has been taking over wine markets across the globe. Sweden has also fully embraced bag-in-box wine with more than half the wine sold there is packaged this way.

Yet despite being in the market for more than half a century, boxed wine still has negative stigma to overcome. It is fair to say the quality and flavor of boxed wine can be hit or miss, but this is can also be the case with any wine, regardless of its packaging. The truth about boxed wine is that it has many surprising advantages over its bottled brethren. The boxed wine of today is not the boxed wine of 50 years ago, and it deserves a fair shake.