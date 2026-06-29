You Need To Visit This Historic Bakery If You're In Delaware, According To Diners
If practice makes perfect, what does that say about a bakery that's been in continuous operation since 1871? According to loyal customers, it's the best around. Bing's Bakery of Newark, Delaware has garnered praise over its lengthy lifespan for its first-rate sweets and custom cakes. Despite its unassuming appearance — it's tucked away on Newark's Main Street across from a nondescript strip mall and next to a medical office — it's not to be missed. In fact, we think it's the best bakery in the state.
Many reviewers agree. "Walking in feels like stepping into a true bakery — options, options, and more options," wrote customer Robin G. on Yelp. They continued, "The atmosphere takes me back to my childhood, from the bell on the door to the display of beautifully decorated cookies that instantly catch the eye of any little one." Vicki G., another Yelp reviewer, got right to the point: "I have never been disappointed with anything ordered from [Bing's] Bakery."
Bing's offers a variety of sweets like cupcakes, cookies, breakfast pastries like turnovers and cinnamon rolls, and custom-made cakes. The bakery has become known for its carrot cake, which its website calls "a MUST have," but other reviews mention an under-the-radar favorite: the pies. "You need their cherry pie in your life: even if you're not a pie person, even if you're not a cherry person — this pie elevates both and makes them so much more delicious than they are just by themselves," wrote Linnette D. on Yelp.
Bing's long history includes many ups and downs
The business that is today Bing's Bakery started in 1871 as Fader's Bakery. Gotleib Fader, the original owner, used a horse and wagon to deliver baked goods. By 1946, the Faders sold their family business to Russell and Selena Bing, who moved it to the current location about a decade later. New York native Tom Guzzi joined the establishment as a baker in 1996 and acquired it from Selena Bing in 2006. Today, it's the longest-running bakery in the state.
Still, the business' story hasn't been anything but simple throughout its tenure. In 2014, reality TV show "Buddy's Bakery Rescue" (starring Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, who took a break from baking following a bowling accident) visited the then-struggling shop and convinced Guzzi to slim down the menu in a Season 1 episode. By reducing the busy bakery's expensive overhead, the rescue worked, and Bing's is still going strong.
Bing's historical character is preserved inside and out, with an old-school sign in front and Art Deco-inspired lettering along the exterior. The inside has been somewhat modernized, but you can expect retro pastels and hand-lettered chalkboard signs with the same Art Deco motif. So, if you're looking for a piece of history — and a piece of cherry pie — stop by Bing's on your next trip to Newark.