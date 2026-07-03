The Country That Produces Significantly More Cocoa Beans Than Any Other

Few foods on the planet share a rich or complicated untold truth like chocolate. Throughout the centuries, chocolate has been used as currency by the Aztecs, turned into a pariah by the Catholic Church, and contributed to countless cavities among kids. It's as influential as a treat can get, and based on numbers, one country in Africa makes significantly more of it than any other.

According to 2024 data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Ivory Coast produced 1,890,422 metric tons of cocoa beans that year. This puts it well above the production of second-ranked Indonesia, which produced 632,702 metric tons. In fact, if you added the output of Indonesia with that of the next two highest-producing countries — Ghana and Ecuador — Ivory Coast still outpaces all three combined by more than 320,000 metric tons.

FAO estimates total global production of cocoa beans at 5,223,196 metric tons, which means Ivory Coast supplies about 36% of the world's beans. Ivory Coast's geographical neighbor, Ghana, produces 530,000 metric tons of cocoa beans a year, meaning the two are responsible for roughly 46% of global cocoa bean production.