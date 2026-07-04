Why Butter Doesn't Belong In Pasta Salad

Chief among other alternatives to butter is olive oil. This is the gold standard for a pasta salad recipe because it remains a liquid at cold temperatures, and it also helps ensure that the noodles don't stick together. It also blends well when incorporated into a classic dressing of vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and spices. Olive oil itself can have a wide range of flavors, including bright, grassy, acidic, and sometimes even spicy notes that complement other ingredients in Mediterranean-style pasta salads (think fresh herbs, olives, tomato, feta, and arugula).

If you're making a cold pasta salad with Asian-inspired ingredients, consider using sesame oil for a rich and nutty twist. When in the mood for a creamy pasta salad, mayonnaise-based dressings can also work well. While mayo does cling to the noodles, it doesn't solidify in the same way butter does. Greek yogurt is another creamy base option, and tahini or baba ghanoush are solid choices if you want to keep the dish dairy-free.

Now for a prep tip: A common mistake people make with pasta salad is not dressing it while the noodles are still slightly warm so they absorb flavor. The heat allows for the dressing to soften and move around more easily and distribute throughout the salad. Have leftovers? After sitting in the fridge for a few days, consider topping the salad with a bit more dressing, as the noodles might have dried out a bit.