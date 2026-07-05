3 Reasons Leftover Banana Peels Belong In Your Garden

If you already have a compost set up, composting is one of the most straightforward ways to use banana peels in the garden. The compost pile gives peels the warm, microbe-rich environment they need to break down properly. Once decomposed, those scraps become part of a rich soil that can be mixed into garden beds or added around plants that benefit from extra organic matter.

This method also avoids the problem of attracting pests when laying the peels on top of the soil. Composting gives the peels time to break down first in a protected environment. You can add them to the compost whole, but to break them down faster, chop them into smaller pieces before adding them. Compost best practices include aeration and regularly turning the mix to ensure it gets proper exposure to air to aid decomposition; if a banana peel were simply stuck in the garden dirt, it would take much longer to break down.

Banana peels are a wet material, and compost should have a balance of dry and wet materials – so add them in with dry materials, such as leaves or shredded paper. If you already see seeping liquid or pooling water, don't add more wet fruit scraps.