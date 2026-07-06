This Largely-Forgotten Chain Used To Sell A Dozen Burgers For A Single Dollar

In the mid-20th century, fast food restaurant chains were a lot more localized than they are now. The Carolinas had Hardee's, California had In-N-Out, and Florida had Milligan's Beefy Burgers. Milligan's was founded in Starke, Florida in 1942 by Elmer B. and Dorothy Hair Milligan, and sold more than 450,000 burgers in that first year. Less than a decade later, Milligan's had expanded to Springfield and Jacksonville. By the mid-1960s, Milligan's 16 locations served over 5 million burgers to hungry customers who were literally buying burgers by the sackful. A sack of burgers at Mulligan's meant 12 burgers, and it only cost $1 in 1964. Accounting for inflation, that comes to just over $10 more than 60 years later. But it's hard to imagine paying less than a dollar for a hamburger in today's market.

You can still find regional fast food chains in every state, but sadly Milligan's has disappeared from the map. Unable to compete in a quickly growing market, Milligan's joined the list of burger chains that no longer exist, serving its last beefy burger in 1974. Although some of its buildings with their distinctive pointed M arches are still found across Florida, they house a variety of different businesses including a quick service sandwich restaurant.