4-Ingredient Eggplant Pasta Bake Recipe
Baked pasta is high on the list of oven-baked dinners the whole family will love. Cooking pasta in the oven with other ingredients like sauce and cheese turns regular pasta into an extra comforting meal. Baked pasta can range from the simple to the elaborate, and this dish is a perfect example of the former, requiring only four ingredients — eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and rigatoni (plus extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper, of course).
Since I wanted to stick to four ingredients, I decided to build the dish on eggplant. This humble vegetable transforms into an extra-tasty version of itself when fried in oil and sprinkled with salt. It also adds a hearty texture to the vegetarian dish. To keep things simple, the recipe calls for a jarred tomato basil pasta sauce, although you can certainly make your own if you prefer. Choose fresh mozzarella if you can over the processed brick, because both the flavor and texture are worlds apart. The last ingredient is rigatoni, but other short tubular pasta would also work fine.
Make sure to boil the pasta a couple of minutes less than you normally would for an al dente consistency. That will prevent it from getting too soft when it cooks again in the oven. Making baked pasta is a great way to serve a flavorful, crispy-on-top, delightfully melty cheesy dish without doing a lot of hard work in the kitchen. Keep this recipe in mind the next time you want to make a satisfying and impressive dish that's easy enough for a weeknight.
Gather your 4-ingredient eggplant pasta bake ingredients
For this recipe, you will need rigatoni, a large eggplant, tomato basil pasta sauce, and fresh mozzarella. You'll also need extra virgin olive oil, salt, and black pepper. There is a nice variety in the types of eggplants found around the world. This recipe was developed with a globe eggplant, but it would work with many other kinds if you'd like to experiment with your favorites.
Step 1: Boil the water
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the pasta
Cook the pasta 2 minutes less than the package directions indicate for an al dente consistency.
Step 3: Drain the pasta
Drain the pasta and return it to the empty pot.
Step 4: Slice the eggplant
Slice the eggplant into short sticks, about ½-inch wide.
Step 5: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat.
Step 6: Cook the eggplant
Add the eggplant sticks and cook for 8-10 minutes per side, stirring occasionally, until tender and starting to brown.
Step 7: Salt the eggplant
Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the ¼ teaspoon salt, and toss.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Prepare the baking dish
Spread about ¼ cup of sauce on the bottom of a medium baking dish. Set aside.
Step 10: Set a portion of ingredients aside
Separate ¼ cup of eggplant, ¼ cup of sauce, and ¼ cup of cubed mozzarella and set them all aside.
Step 11: Prepare the pasta mixture
Add the black pepper and the larger quantities of eggplant, mozzarella, and sauce to the pot, reserving the separated ¼-cup quantities for later. Stir to combine evenly with the pasta. Taste and adjust for salt and black pepper.
Step 12: Fill the baking dish
Transfer the pasta to the prepared baking dish.
Step 13: Add the toppings
Distribute the reserved sauce, eggplant, and mozzarella on the surface of the pasta.
Step 14: Bake the pasta
Bake for 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Step 15: Serve the 4-ingredient eggplant pasta bake
Let the pasta bake sit for about 5 minutes before serving.
What can I serve with a pasta bake?
4-Ingredient Eggplant Pasta Bake Recipe
Our 4-ingredient eggplant pasta bake might be the perfectly comforting, satisfying, saucy, and cheesy dish to whip up for a busy weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces rigatoni
- 1 large eggplant (just over 1 pound)
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce
- ¾ pound fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes
- ¼ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Cook the pasta 2 minutes less than the package directions indicate for an al dente consistency.
- Drain the pasta and return it to the empty pot.
- Slice the eggplant into short sticks, about ½-inch wide.
- Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the eggplant sticks and cook for 8-10 minutes per side, stirring occasionally, until tender and starting to brown.
- Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the ¼ teaspoon salt, and toss.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Spread about ¼ cup of sauce on the bottom of a medium baking dish. Set aside.
- Separate ¼ cup of eggplant, ¼ cup of sauce, and ¼ cup of cubed mozzarella and set them all aside.
- Add the black pepper and the larger quantities of eggplant, mozzarella, and sauce to the pot, reserving the separated ¼-cup quantities for later. Stir to combine evenly with the pasta. Taste and adjust for salt and black pepper.
- Transfer the pasta to the prepared baking dish.
- Distribute the reserved sauce, eggplant, and mozzarella on the surface of the pasta.
- Bake for 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Let the pasta bake sit for about 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|769
|Total Fat
|32.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|69.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|85.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.3 g
|Total Sugars
|14.8 g
|Sodium
|1,124.7 mg
|Protein
|33.5 g
How can I enhance this 4-ingredient pasta bake with additional ingredients?
As this dish is very simple, it's easy to bump it up a notch with more ingredients if you don't want to stick to the 4-ingredient version. Adding more cheese is one way you can do this. Besides the mozzarella, you could add grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese, both in the pasta mixture as well as sprinkled on top. Other cheeses you can mix with the mozzarella inside the dish are provola, scamorza, ricotta salata, and caciocavallo, if you can find them in Italian specialty shops, as they are not as common in the U.S., or else provolone or fontina, which are easier to find. Chopped hard-boiled eggs can be added to this dish, and for those not making a vegetarian dish, cubed ham. Fresh basil is another good addition. Tear a few leaves by hand and add them to the pasta mixture or scatter them on top after baking.
A generous sprinkling of breadcrumbs over the dish before baking will turn into a crispy crust that adds a nice texture to the surface of the baked pasta. For extra flavor, mix some minced parsley or basil, minced garlic, and grated cheese with the breadcrumbs before sprinkling it, and drizzle a little olive oil on top before you put the pasta bake in the oven.
What other vegetables work well in a simple pasta bake?
There are a few vegetables that pair well with eggplant and would be a great addition to this baked pasta dish. Consider adding peppers and zucchini along with the eggplant. Mushrooms and onions are also good choices. You'll need to cook the additional vegetables first: You could fry them like the eggplant, or roast them for a lovely depth of flavor. If you like them, olives and capers would be a nice briny-tangy touch in this dish. Cherry tomatoes are a vegetable that would work well here, and you could even make a tomato sauce yourself with fresh cherry tomatoes to give this dish a special flavor and texture.
Instead of eggplant, consider making baked pasta with cauliflower, which would be delicious in a version of baked pasta that doesn't have red sauce, but béchamel instead. Cook chopped cauliflower (in butter if desired), combine it with mixed cheeses, transfer it to a baking dish, and cover it with béchamel before baking until golden. This same method can be used for other vegetables that are tasty in a white sauce, like asparagus, artichokes, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, and peas.