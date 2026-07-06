4-Ingredient Eggplant Pasta Bake Recipe

Baked pasta is high on the list of oven-baked dinners the whole family will love. Cooking pasta in the oven with other ingredients like sauce and cheese turns regular pasta into an extra comforting meal. Baked pasta can range from the simple to the elaborate, and this dish is a perfect example of the former, requiring only four ingredients — eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and rigatoni (plus extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper, of course).

Since I wanted to stick to four ingredients, I decided to build the dish on eggplant. This humble vegetable transforms into an extra-tasty version of itself when fried in oil and sprinkled with salt. It also adds a hearty texture to the vegetarian dish. To keep things simple, the recipe calls for a jarred tomato basil pasta sauce, although you can certainly make your own if you prefer. Choose fresh mozzarella if you can over the processed brick, because both the flavor and texture are worlds apart. The last ingredient is rigatoni, but other short tubular pasta would also work fine.

Make sure to boil the pasta a couple of minutes less than you normally would for an al dente consistency. That will prevent it from getting too soft when it cooks again in the oven. Making baked pasta is a great way to serve a flavorful, crispy-on-top, delightfully melty cheesy dish without doing a lot of hard work in the kitchen. Keep this recipe in mind the next time you want to make a satisfying and impressive dish that's easy enough for a weeknight.