Take The Guesswork Out Of Hard-Boiled Eggs With The 10-5-10 Method
There are endless ways to prepare hard-boiled eggs. Whether you steam, air fry, or pressure cook them, you can't go wrong with the versatile, protein-packed snack. The most painstaking part of cooking them, though, is peeling them once they've cooled. If you're tired of having craters in your hard-boiled eggs, turn to the 10-5-10 method to simplify the task.
According to Dan Oliver of Dan-O's Seasoning, who shared the method on YouTube, you first bring a medium pot of water to a rolling boil. Next, using a spoon, gently add the eggs to the pot of water. "You want to bring it back to a boil, and once it starts to boil again, you hit the start button," says Oliver, explaining that the start refers to setting a timer for 10 minutes. Then, remove the pot from the heat for five minutes, before dumping out the water and topping the eggs with ice for 10 more minutes, an expert tip for making perfect hard-boiled eggs.
The water temperature is crucial. Some folks bring eggs to temp in cold water, but adding them to water that's already boiling instantly cooks the whites along the inner membrane. This ensures that they don't fuse, making them easier to peel. The second key is the ice bath, which causes the egg to constrict, creating more space beneath the shell for easier peeling. Despite some viewers thinking a 10-minute ice bath is excessive, a colder egg creates durability, which reduces the likelihood of dimpling as you peel the shell.
The 10-5-10 method for hard-boiled eggs is simple and foolproof
While some viewers found it time-consuming or prefer an alternative, many swear by the 10-5-10 method. "I've been doing this method for weeks now. I haven't lost an egg yet! It's awesome," one YouTube viewer attests. "I am 65+ and never before have I cooked eggs and every egg was peelable!" raves another. "[I saw] this method about 10 years ago and haven't done it any other way. Peels so easy every time!" writes a third.
The best part about the 10-5-10 method is that it doesn't require special equipment, like an egg cooker, egg pods, egg piercer, or rack — all you need is a pot and spoon. The ingredients are limited to eggs, water, and ice, while other methods call for vinegar and salt. As long as you have the patience, the method is simple and easy to follow.
Once prepared, there are many ways to keep hard-boiled eggs fresh. The FDA says hard-boiled eggs are good for a week. Ideally, to make them last longer, you should keep the shell on until you're about to eat an egg. If you opt to peel in advance, store the eggs in water to keep them from drying out. As for serving, we suggest starting with a twist on classic egg salad, complete with red onion, chives, mustard, and curry powder. If you're hosting, try this deviled eggs recipe that calls on sour cream for tang and richness.