Where Is The Dragon Fruit Capital Of The World?

Whether you call it dragon fruit, pitaya, strawberry pear, or night-blooming cereus, this tropical delight has made a splash on the international stage. Characterized by a spiky, pink exterior and speckled white or red flesh, it stands out as one of the most aesthetically pleasing fruits (at least according to Reddit). While many countries grow this food, the undisputed dragon fruit capital of the world is Vietnam. The 2024 Global Fruit Market Report found that the country produced over 95% of the world's exports of that crop (via the Vietnamese newspaper Tap Chi Viet Nam Huong Sac). A prolific dragon fruit grower, producing around 1 million metric tons annually (via FFTC Agricultural Policy Platform).

The 55,000 to 60,000 hectares dedicated to the spiky fruit are divided between three main regions: Bình Thuận, Tiền Giang, and Long An. Also known as the Dragon Kingdom, Bình Thuận produces the most dragon fruit of the three, according to a book published by Chapman University's Institute for Earth, Computing, Human and Observing. Since dragon fruit is in the cactus family, the fruit can survive drought and thrives in Bình Thuận's relatively dry and sunny climate.

While Vietnam is clearly the capital of dragon fruit production, it's not the only country that grows it. Dragon fruit grows throughout Southeast Asia, South America, and the U.S., with countries like China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Colombia, and Mexico as top producers behind Vietnam. Even though you can find growers in California, Hawaii, and Florida, the U.S. still mainly imports this product from Vietnam and elsewhere in Southeast Asia. As a result, dragon fruit often comes with a high price tag.