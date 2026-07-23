4 Traditional Rules Americans Often Break When Dining In Mexico

It can be difficult to master everything there is to know about dining etiquette in your own culture, let alone in a foreign country. Nevertheless, it's always worthwhile to become acquainted with the basics when traveling abroad. The United States and Mexico are close neighbors with tens of millions of people passing through the border every year, but each nation has its own dining traditions. In Mexico, knowing when it's alright to dig in or how to ask for the check are important pieces of information that will not only save you the potential embarrassment of accidentally offending your hosts and fellow diners, but also help you feel more confident in understanding what's going on around you at meal time.

Some Mexican cuisine is so widely available in the U.S. that it may feel like a part of American culture. The U.S. and Mexico may share food, but because they don't share the exact same dining etiquette, Americans may break a few rules when eating in Mexico. Before you chow down on that dish of tender, spicy birria or any of the other Mexican foods everyone needs to try, these are the national customs you should keep in mind as you take a seat at the table.