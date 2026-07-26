Who Supplies The Dough Behind Costco's Popular Food Court Pizza?

Is any Costco run truly a Costco run if you don't stop by the food court for a bite to eat? Many Costco aficionados would say no, and the chain's food court pizza remains a fan favorite. The 18-inch pie sells for $10 — a bargain compared to many pizzerias — and Costco lovers say it's delicious. But you can't make a good pizza without a good base, and in Costco's case, that base comes from Lamonica's Pizza Dough of Vernon, California.

Lamonica's manufactures and distributes pizza dough from its five facilities located in California, Indiana, and New York. The company started in Brooklyn, New York in 1962 before expanding to the Golden State, and according to its website, it produces 150 million pounds of frozen pizza dough annually. One unusual part of its production process: Before the frozen dough balls leave the manufacturing plant, they're X-rayed as part of a quality inspection.

Though the Lamonica's website confirms that it supplies pizza dough to Costco's food courts (further evidenced by pictures posted to Reddit showing Lamonica's boxes in a Costco kitchen), the company hasn't publicly named any other restaurant partners. If you want to make your own pie at home, the dough is available for purchase through Costco and some regional grocers, such as New Leaf Community Markets on the West Coast.