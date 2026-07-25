Some Redditors Don't Like How Texas Roadhouse Asks For Tips

In the United States, tips are expected for practically everything (sometimes even on self-checkouts). But at a restaurant like Texas Roadhouse, how much should those tips actually be? And who gets to make that decision — the restaurant or the customer? Those questions came together on Reddit after a Texas Roadhouse customer found some strange tip calculations suggested for their bill.

A picture posted to r/EndTipping in early 2026 shows a Texas Roadhouse bill totaling $74.53 before tax and $80.68 after tax, with a suggested 15% tip of $13.45. One problem: If you get out your calculator, you'll find that 15% of the pre-tax amount is $11.18, and 15% of the taxed total is $12.10. In other words, the minimum suggested tip labeled 15% was not actually 15%, but more than $2 higher than how a 15% gratuity would generally be calculated.

Texas Roadhouse does offer a disclaimer on the bill that the tip is calculated after tax but before discounts, but even so, the math doesn't quite add up. Neither the original poster on Reddit nor commenters could fully explain what was happening, but it's not the only time diners have questioned Texas Roadhouse's gratuity options. A similar situation was discussed in a video posted to TikTok, showing a total bill of $50 and a suggested 22% tip of $21 (22% of $50 is $11). Once more, it was not entirely clear why these discrepancies exist.