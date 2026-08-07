Does Food Taste Different In Space?

Imagine taking a bite of your favorite food only for it to taste bland or different from how you remember it. Well, that's reality astronauts often face when getting to space. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield described the experience in 2013 in a video from Canadian Space Agency and NASA. "When you first get to space, within a little while, you're all clogged up, and sinus plugged up, so you can't even taste your food. And that lasts several days," Hadfield explained. The lack of gravity is mostly to blame since gravity pulls fluid down to lower extremities away from the head. In space, however, fluid is not being pushed downward, which forces fluid to the head and nasal cavities. The result is like eating with a head cold.

According to Hadfield, food starts to taste better again after your body acclimates to the lack of gravity. But other factors can influence how food tastes in space. Because most space food is processed and shelf-stable, processing methods can affect taste, texture, and visual appeal. Sense of smell is an important part of tasting food, too. While we can smell food externally by breathing in, we also smell it once it's in our mouths, known as retronasal smell. As a result, other odors inside a shuttle or space station can compete with food while eating, impacting taste. Interestingly, even feeling lonely can affect sense of smell and, therefore, the taste of food, according to research conducted at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (via Space).