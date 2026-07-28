Here's Who Supplies The Most Tea In The World

The humble beginnings of tea, the brisk, vegetal beverage made from the boiled leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant that took the world by storm centuries ago, are rooted in China. One of many little-known tea facts is that tea was first served as medicine as early as five millennia ago. People eventually began to enjoy tea on its own merits in the third century A.D., and the plant — as well as the beverage — soon spread across Asia. In the early 17th century, the Dutch East India Company introduced tea from China to Europe, where it quickly caught on.

To this day, China remains not only the world's top producer of tea, but also its largest exporter. In 2025-26 China produced 3.2 million metric tons of tea, 21.4% of the world's tea exports, and supplied tea to more than 120 countries. China cultivates some of the world's most popular types of tea, including black, green, oolong, white, yellow, and dark.