Customers Are Calling These Ice Cream Sandwiches Some Of The Yummiest You'll Ever Eat
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We love unusual desserts like hyperrealistic popsicles and soft serve wrapped in Fruit Roll-Ups. But there's still something satisfying about a simple, nostalgic frozen treat. Take the ice cream sandwich, most often referring to vanilla ice cream bookended by chocolate wafers. Many brands make them, but if you ask Walmart customers, the store offers one of the best grocery store ice cream sandwiches of all.
"Literally the yummiest ice cream sandwich you will ever eat. The cookie has a bit of crunch to it and isn't at all soggy ... Great chocolate flavor and creamy vanilla ice cream, and for under $3 a box for 12, an unbeatable deal," one Walmart customer says of Great Value Vanilla-Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches (price may vary by state and region). "Our family loves these ... They're the perfect size. They stay firm. Your fingers do get some chocolate on them, but that's the best part!" writes another. "This is my go-to fave snack ... It is a perfect portion, so you don't overeat," explains a third.
One standout quality that some reviewers are keen on is that the frozen treat takes a long time to turn messy. Guar gum (which stabilizes thawing) and calcium sulfate (which traps moisture to keep the ice cream together) are the reason Walmart ice cream sandwiches don't melt right away. While some customers find this off-putting, others like that it can survive the outdoors or the drive home from the store without turning to soup.
This treat is affordable, but not everyone is sold on it
A 12-pack of Great Value ice cream sandwiches costs about $2.97. The filling contains milk, cream, sugar, and corn syrup, and the wafers are mainly flour, sugar, and some cocoa. A one-sandwich serving contains 150 calories, 5 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbs, 2 grams of protein, and 11 grams of sugar, 8 of them added. Options include vanilla, Neapolitan, and mini vanilla.
Despite the fandom, some customers don't like Walmart's ice cream sandwiches. Several think the wafers are too hard; some feel the ice cream is meager and bland. For others, it's the ingredients. "I should have read the label, but I went for price," explains one Walmart reviewer with qualms about the safety of various gums, diglycerides, and other additives. Others cite strange colors and off tastes as health concerns. Then again, nearly all mass-produced ice cream sandwiches are processed foods that aren't designed to be nutritious.
That said, there are comparable alternatives. For instance, Aldi sells Sundae Shoppe ice cream sandwiches in vanilla and orange cream varieties. While price and availability vary by location, in Pennsylvania, these treats might be as cheap as $3.15 per dozen. Target's Favorite Day equivalent is close behind at $3.39 and boasts similar flavors as Great Value. But people seeking a richer quality might splurge on Fatboy ice cream sandwiches (about $5 for six). These are bigger and made with real vanilla and fresh whole milk. Blue Bell ice cream sammies (about $6.50 for 12) have received praise for their deeply chocolatey, darker wafers, too.