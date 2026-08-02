Customers Are Calling These Ice Cream Sandwiches Some Of The Yummiest You'll Ever Eat

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We love unusual desserts like hyperrealistic popsicles and soft serve wrapped in Fruit Roll-Ups. But there's still something satisfying about a simple, nostalgic frozen treat. Take the ice cream sandwich, most often referring to vanilla ice cream bookended by chocolate wafers. Many brands make them, but if you ask Walmart customers, the store offers one of the best grocery store ice cream sandwiches of all.

"Literally the yummiest ice cream sandwich you will ever eat. The cookie has a bit of crunch to it and isn't at all soggy ... Great chocolate flavor and creamy vanilla ice cream, and for under $3 a box for 12, an unbeatable deal," one Walmart customer says of Great Value Vanilla-Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches (price may vary by state and region). "Our family loves these ... They're the perfect size. They stay firm. Your fingers do get some chocolate on them, but that's the best part!" writes another. "This is my go-to fave snack ... It is a perfect portion, so you don't overeat," explains a third.

One standout quality that some reviewers are keen on is that the frozen treat takes a long time to turn messy. Guar gum (which stabilizes thawing) and calcium sulfate (which traps moisture to keep the ice cream together) are the reason Walmart ice cream sandwiches don't melt right away. While some customers find this off-putting, others like that it can survive the outdoors or the drive home from the store without turning to soup.